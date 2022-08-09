Government cuts student loan interest rates again amid rising inflation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Government cuts student loan interest rates again amid rising inflation

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 12:04 am
Student loan interest rates will be cut further, to 6.3%, the Government has announced (Alamy/PA)
Student loan interest rates will be cut further, to 6.3%, the Government has announced (Alamy/PA)

Student loan interest rates in England and Wales will be slashed further to protect borrowers from rising inflation rates amid the soaring cost of living.

Rates will be cut to 6.3% from September, the Department for Education (DfE) said.

The Government announced in June that the student loan interest rates were to be reduced from 12% to 7.3%.

Minister for skills, further and higher, Andrea Jenkyns, said the new cap was being introduced “to align with the most recent data on market rates”.

A spokesperson for the Student Loans Company said borrowers do not need to do anything in light of the change, as it will be automatically applied.

The change applies to those on undergraduate (Plan 2) and postgraduate (Plan 3) loans.

The new rates will reduce student loan interest rates by the largest amount on record, the DfE said.

Someone with a student loan balance of £45,000 would reduce their accumulating interest by around £210 per month under the newly-announced rates compared to 12% interest rates, the department added.

This reduction is on the total value of the loan, as monthly repayments do not change.

Ms Jenkyns said: “We understand that many people are worried about the impact of rising prices and we want to reassure people that we are stepping up to provide support where we can.

“Back in June, we used predicted market rates to bring forward the announcement of a cap on student loan interest rates down from an expected 12% and we are now reducing the interest rate on student loans further to 6.3%, the rate applying today, to align with the most recent data on market rates.

“For those starting higher education in September 2023, and any students considering that next step at the moment, we have cut future interest rates so that no new graduate will ever again have to pay back more than they have borrowed in real terms.”

A Student Loans Company spokesperson said: “The change in interest rates is automatically applied so customers don’t need to take any action.

“We encourage customers to use SLC’s online repayment service to regularly check their loan balance and repayment information, as well as ensure their contact information is up-to-date.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

A think tank has warned higher inflation is expected to ‘wipe out’ a significant chunk of planned real-terms rises (Alamy/PA)
Inflation could wipe out billions pledged for public services, warn experts
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Government announces £10m to tackle cancer waiting times
The Lib Dems say the police are picking up the pieces of a mental health crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More mental health workers needed in police custody suites, say Lib Dems
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington with Tom Newton Dunn (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liz Truss apologises for attacking media during leadership hustings
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’ as Tory candidates address cost of living
Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking to guests during a Points of Light reception at Downing Street, London (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Boris Johnson says his successor will have ‘fiscal firepower’ to help people
Rishi Sunak (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Sunak suggests he could offer hundreds of pounds extra in cost-of-living support
Plans to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at a disused North Yorkshire RAF base were “scrapped” after the Ministry of Defence withdrew its offer of the site, Ben Wallace has confirmed (PA)
Controversial plans to move asylum seekers to Yorkshire village scrapped
Liz Truss (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Liz Truss refuses to commit to more cost-of-living support if she becomes PM

More from The Press & Journal

Milltimber School
New state-of-the-art Aberdeen school shortlisted for prestigious construction award
The new project aims to discover how to turn biodegradable waste into hydrogen power.
Aberdeen University launches new project to turn waste into hydrogen power
Jordan MacRae scores for Brora against Aberdeen B.
Aberdeen coach Barry Robson points to 'youngest B side' as Dons lose to Brora…
0
Kane Hester scored Elgin's winner against Dundee United B.
Kane Hester's goal the difference as Elgin City beat Dundee United B in SPFL…
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, left, wins a header against St Johnstone B. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Fraserburgh defeated by St Johnstone B in SPFL Trust Trophy
Max Ewan, of Brora Rangers, right challenges Aberdeen's Alfie Stewart.
Double trouble as Brora Rangers beat Aberdeen B side 2-0 in SPFL Trust Trophy
0