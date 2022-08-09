Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 12:05 am
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022.

Liz Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Rishi Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.

The front runner in the race to succeed Boris Johnson as prime minister made the comments as she and her opponent faced growing calls to spell out how they will deal with a spike in energy prices.

Mr Sunak said he would welcome a meeting to agree emergency support ahead of the winter, but Ms Truss branded the proposal a “kangaroo committee” and ruled out widespread cash handouts to deal with the cost-of-living crisis as “Gordon Brown economics”.

The two candidates vying to be the next prime minister have faced growing calls to address the rising cost of living after consultancy Cornwall Insight forecast that average bills could hit about £3,582 in October, up from £1,971 today, before topping £4,200 in the new year.

Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will face further scrutiny over their plans for the future of the UK on Wednesday, with Mr Sunak due to be interviewed on BBC One, while Ms Truss will take questions from an audience of GB News viewers in Greater Manchester.

Boris Johnson meanwhile declared he is “absolutely confident” that his successor as prime minister “will have the fiscal firepower and the headroom to continue to continue to look after people”.

At a leadership hustings in Darlington on Tuesday, Ms Truss said that she “fundamentally” disagrees with “putting up taxes and then also giving out benefits” to help with the rising cost of living.

Asked about what she would do to deal with rising fuel prices, the South West Norfolk MP told the hustings audience: “I understand people are struggling with their bills on fuel and food but the first thing we should do as Conservatives is help people have more of their own money.

“What I don’t support is taking money off people in tax and then giving it back to them in handouts. That to me is Gordon Brown economics.”

Asked if she would get in a room with the Prime Minister and her leadership rival to look at providing additional support, Ms Truss said her focus in Government is on her role as Foreign Secretary.

She said the Prime Minister and Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi are “capable people, capable of making these decisions”, adding “this kangaroo committee you’re proposing sounds bizarre”.

It follows calls from Confederation of British Industry (CBI) for the Prime Minister and the two contenders to replace him to “come together to agree a common pledge to support people”.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Danny Lawson/PA)

Richmond MP Mr Sunak said he was “happy” take part in such a meeting, but added: “If you only want to help these people with tax cuts – I’m struggling to see how it’s possible.

“So we can get in a room all you want, but at the end of the day that policy is not going to work.

“So if you can get Liz to change her mind on that when she talks to you I’m very happy to get in the room and we can hammer this out.”

The former chancellor also suggested he would not offer further cash payments to every household and would instead target support at the most vulnerable.

Mr Sunak added: “The only way to help them is with direct support because tax cuts alone are not much good if you’re a pensioner who is not earning any extra money.”

Asked if he is planning support similar to earlier plans of providing £400 to every household regardless of their income, he said: “No, because I think what we need to do is target our support for the most vulnerable.”

Points of Light reception
Prime Minister Boris Johnson making a speech during a Points of Light reception at Downing Street, London (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Speaking at a Downing Street reception on Tuesday, Mr Johnson cracked jokes about it being one of his last events in the garden at Number 10, and the next prime minister being either a man or a woman.

He added: “And whoever he or she may be, they, I’m absolutely certain, will be wanting to make some more announcements in September/October about what we’re going to do further to help people in the next period in December/ January and I just want you to know that I’m absolutely confident that we will have the fiscal firepower and the headroom to continue to continue to look after people as we’ve done throughout.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Politics

A think tank has warned higher inflation is expected to ‘wipe out’ a significant chunk of planned real-terms rises (Alamy/PA)
Inflation could wipe out billions pledged for public services, warn experts
Student loan interest rates will be cut further, to 6.3%, the Government has announced (Alamy/PA)
Government cuts student loan interest rates again amid rising inflation
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Government announces £10m to tackle cancer waiting times
The Lib Dems say the police are picking up the pieces of a mental health crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More mental health workers needed in police custody suites, say Lib Dems
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington with Tom Newton Dunn (Danny Lawson/PA)
Liz Truss apologises for attacking media during leadership hustings
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Tuesday August 9, 2022.
Truss rejects ‘Gordon Brown economics’ as Tory candidates address cost of living
Prime Minister Boris Johnson talking to guests during a Points of Light reception at Downing Street, London (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Boris Johnson says his successor will have ‘fiscal firepower’ to help people
Rishi Sunak (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
Sunak suggests he could offer hundreds of pounds extra in cost-of-living support
Plans to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers at a disused North Yorkshire RAF base were “scrapped” after the Ministry of Defence withdrew its offer of the site, Ben Wallace has confirmed (PA)
Controversial plans to move asylum seekers to Yorkshire village scrapped
Liz Truss (Henry Nicholls/PA)
Liz Truss refuses to commit to more cost-of-living support if she becomes PM

More from The Press & Journal

Milltimber School
New state-of-the-art Aberdeen school shortlisted for prestigious construction award
The new project aims to discover how to turn biodegradable waste into hydrogen power.
Aberdeen University launches new project to turn waste into hydrogen power
Jordan MacRae scores for Brora against Aberdeen B.
Aberdeen coach Barry Robson points to 'youngest B side' as Dons lose to Brora…
0
Kane Hester scored Elgin's winner against Dundee United B.
Kane Hester's goal the difference as Elgin City beat Dundee United B in SPFL…
Fraserburgh's Kieran Simpson, left, wins a header against St Johnstone B. Wullie Marr/DCT Media
Fraserburgh defeated by St Johnstone B in SPFL Trust Trophy
Max Ewan, of Brora Rangers, right challenges Aberdeen's Alfie Stewart.
Double trouble as Brora Rangers beat Aberdeen B side 2-0 in SPFL Trust Trophy
0