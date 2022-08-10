Suella Braverman: Schools do not need to comply with gender preference of pupils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Suella Braverman: Schools do not need to comply with gender preference of pupils

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 5:48 am
Schools do not have a legal obligation to comply with the gender preference of their pupils, the Attorney General has said (David Cheskin/PA)
Schools do not have a legal obligation to comply with the gender preference of their pupils, the Attorney General has said (David Cheskin/PA)

Schools do not have a legal obligation to comply with the gender preference of their pupils, the Attorney General has said.

Writing for The Daily Telegraph, Suella Braverman says schools should only affirm the gender preference of a child where it differs from their birth sex “upon the advice of an independent medical practitioner”.

Her comments come in advance of a speech to the Policy Exchange on Wednesday addressing equalities and rights.

She writes: “Many schools and teachers believe – incorrectly – that they are under an absolute legal obligation to treat children who are gender questioning according to the preference of the child.

Boris Johnson resignation
Attorney General Suella Braverman (Beresford Hodge/PA)

“I want to make it clear that it is possible, within the law, for schools to refuse to use the preferred opposite-sex pronouns of a child.”

Ms Braverman says it is also lawful for schools to refuse to allow a biologically male child to wear a girls’ uniform or participate in girls’ single-sex sports, while single-sex schools have the right to not admit a child of the opposite biological sex who identifies as transgender.

Meanwhile, Ms Braverman warns teachers and schools who allow students to “socially transition” to the opposite sex without the knowledge or consent of their parents may be in “breach of their duty of care to that child”.

She adds mixed schools have the legal capacity to ban biologically and legally male children, who identify as transgender, from using the girls’ toilets.

“There is also a separate duty to provide single-sex toilets in schools, breach of which would be unlawful,” Ms Braverman said.

“When it comes to gender-questioning children, we should always have compassion. At the same time, our compassion should never blind us to the harm it is possible to do to children by misplaced affirmation.

“True diversity and equality are at risk when we divide everyone into separate groups and then silence views which may challenge those group identities. This is not what democracy is about and it is not what the law requires.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor (Ben Birchall/PA)
Seven in 10 Homes for Ukraine hosts find support hindered by cost of living
Unite members at Dundee University will take strike action from August 25 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Dundee University staff to strike over pensions dispute
Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, who is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, has played down the defection of MP Chris Skidmore to supporting Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Defection played down as Tory leadership campaign teams trade words over economy
(PA)
Government ‘will knock some heads together’ in crisis talks with energy bosses
Energy sector bosses will take part in crisis talks with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi (shown) and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor to hold crisis talks with gas and electricity bosses
A think tank has warned higher inflation is expected to ‘wipe out’ a significant chunk of planned real-terms rises (Alamy/PA)
Inflation could wipe out billions pledged for public services, warn experts
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington (Danny Lawson/PA)
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
Student loan interest rates will be cut further, to 6.3%, the Government has announced (Alamy/PA)
Government cuts student loan interest rates again amid rising inflation
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Government announces £10m to tackle cancer waiting times
The Lib Dems say the police are picking up the pieces of a mental health crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More mental health workers needed in police custody suites, say Lib Dems

More from The Press & Journal

Craigievar Castle
The infamously pink Craigievar Castle to close from September for major conservation work
0
The new owners Katie and Kenny Meldrum, outside the Pitstop in Pitcaple. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'Massive mistake': Pitstop cafe on A96 says bank error has cost them £800
0
Martin Tang in the Royal Crown Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen. Supplied by Cameron Roy.
Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen with £10k gas has bill slashed to £3,000, but owner…
0
Elgin City striker Kane Hester.
Elgin City secure star striker Kane Hester's services for two more years
0
The beach at Hopeman. Picture by Jason Hedges
Heatwave? Temperatures to hit 29C across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and islands this week
0
Lerwick in the Shetland Islands.
Sick crewman taken to hospital after ship-to-ship transfer in Shetland
0