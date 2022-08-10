Government ‘will knock some heads together’ in crisis talks with energy bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Government ‘will knock some heads together’ in crisis talks with energy bosses

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 9:54 am Updated: August 10, 2022, 11:04 am
(PA)
(PA)

Crisis talks to “knock some heads together” will take place between energy sector bosses and the Government after the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng will ask gas and electricity company executives to submit a breakdown of expected profits and payouts as well as investment plans for the next three years.

Education Secretary James Cleverly confirmed Thursday’s meeting as he sought to downplay concerns over energy blackouts this winter.

The Cabinet minister said the UK is in a “better position than many” when it comes to domestic energy production but cautioned: “It’s not going to be easy.”

James Cleverly
James Cleverly (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Leaked Government documents have warned a “reasonable worst-case scenario” could see outages for homes and businesses in January if there is a combination of below-average temperatures and a drop in gas imports, according to reports.

In a new dire outlook for households, Cornwall Insight said bills are set to soar to around £3,582 in October, from £1,971 previously, before rising even further in the new year.

There has been widespread anger at Shell, BP and British Gas owner Centrica announcing bumper financial results while households struggle with soaring bills.

Mr Cleverly told ITV’s Good Morning Britain (GMB): “The Chancellor of the Exchequer and the Business Secretary are actually calling in the leaders of those big energy companies to knock some heads together and basically hold them to account about what they’re going to do with those profits.

“The increase in energy costs has been driven by the war in Ukraine and a global crunch, this is affecting everyone pretty much across the world, everyone in the developing world is seeing those energy bills go up.

“What we need to do is make sure that we have a short, medium and long-term plan, so the Chancellor and the Business Secretary are getting those energy companies in as part of the short-term response.

“Our system means that once the Prime Minister has said he is going to stand down there is a well-established principle, which is that an outgoing prime minister should not make very big policy-changing decisions.”

Asked if people should be braced for energy blackouts this winter, Mr Cleverly told Sky News: “We’ve got to understand that we are in a global market, we are in a global energy market, and the things which are affecting us are affecting everyone around the world.

“We are in a better position than many in terms of our domestic energy production and there is every reason to believe that we can get through this.

“It’s not going to be easy, but we are resilient, we’ve seen through the Covid situation, we are a resourceful, resilient, agile country and will continue to be so.”

Greg Jackson, founder of energy company Octopus Energy, said households are “safe” from possible blackouts this winter.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “I think the reality is that domestic supply is safe and that industry, from time to time – sometimes driven by prices, by the way – voluntarily reduce their energy usage.

“So we have a terrible price crisis, but I think the UK is more fortunate than many of our European neighbours that we’ve got more resilient supply.”

Consumer champion Martin Lewis called on the two Conservative leadership candidates to set out how they will tackle the energy crisis to alleviate the “mental health damage” facing millions in the UK.

Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss hit out at “bizarre” proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and her rival Rishi Sunak before the contest is over.

Mr Lewis told GMB: “What we’re facing here is a financial emergency that risks lives.

“I accept the point that Boris Johnson is running a zombie Government and can’t do much, but the two candidates – one of them will be our prime minister – they need to get together in the national interest to tell us the bare minimum of what they will do.

“What we need to hear now – because the mental health damage for millions of people who are panicked about this is manifest – is we need to hear accurate plans.”

For Labour, shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson told BBC Breakfast it is “clear that greater action is going to be needed” to fight rising energy costs.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said the meeting with energy companies risks becoming “a pointless talking shop” unless a tougher windfall tax is confirmed.

A Government spokesman said: “We are engaging with the electricity sector to drive forward reforms and to ensure the market delivers better results for people across the UK.

“In the meantime, and as we announced in May, the Government continues to evaluate the extraordinary profits seen in certain parts of the electricity generation sector and the appropriate and proportionate steps to take.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor (Ben Birchall/PA)
Seven in 10 Homes for Ukraine hosts find support hindered by cost of living
Unite members at Dundee University will take strike action from August 25 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Dundee University staff to strike over pensions dispute
Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, who is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, has played down the defection of MP Chris Skidmore to supporting Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Defection played down as Tory leadership campaign teams trade words over economy
Schools do not have a legal obligation to comply with the gender preference of their pupils, the Attorney General has said (David Cheskin/PA)
Suella Braverman: Schools do not need to comply with gender preference of pupils
Energy sector bosses will take part in crisis talks with Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi (shown) and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng as the price cap was forecast to hit more than £4,200 in January (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Chancellor to hold crisis talks with gas and electricity bosses
A think tank has warned higher inflation is expected to ‘wipe out’ a significant chunk of planned real-terms rises (Alamy/PA)
Inflation could wipe out billions pledged for public services, warn experts
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington (Danny Lawson/PA)
Cost-of-living talks before Tory leadership concludes branded ‘bizarre’ by Truss
Student loan interest rates will be cut further, to 6.3%, the Government has announced (Alamy/PA)
Government cuts student loan interest rates again amid rising inflation
(Peter Byrne/PA)
Scottish Government announces £10m to tackle cancer waiting times
The Lib Dems say the police are picking up the pieces of a mental health crisis (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More mental health workers needed in police custody suites, say Lib Dems

More from The Press & Journal

Craigievar Castle
The infamously pink Craigievar Castle to close from September for major conservation work
0
The new owners Katie and Kenny Meldrum, outside the Pitstop in Pitcaple. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
'Massive mistake': Pitstop cafe on A96 says bank error has cost them £800
0
Martin Tang in the Royal Crown Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen. Supplied by Cameron Roy.
Chinese takeaway in Aberdeen with £10k gas has bill slashed to £3,000, but owner…
0
Elgin City striker Kane Hester.
Elgin City secure star striker Kane Hester's services for two more years
0
The beach at Hopeman. Picture by Jason Hedges
Heatwave? Temperatures to hit 29C across Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highlands and islands this week
0
Lerwick in the Shetland Islands.
Sick crewman taken to hospital after ship-to-ship transfer in Shetland
0