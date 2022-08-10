Defection played down as Tory leadership campaign teams trade words over economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Defection played down as Tory leadership campaign teams trade words over economy

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 10:38 am
Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, who is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, has played down the defection of MP Chris Skidmore to supporting Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)
Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, who is backing Rishi Sunak in the Tory leadership contest, has played down the defection of MP Chris Skidmore to supporting Liz Truss (Victoria Jones/PA)

Allies of Rishi Sunak have played down the defection of a Conservative MP to supporting Liz Truss’s leadership bid as the two campaign teams continued “blue on blue” attacks over economic policy.

Former Cabinet minister Theresa Villiers, who is backing Mr Sunak, said that “inevitably MPs change their mind during these contests”, when asked about the defection of MP Chris Skidmore to supporting Ms Truss.

“I talk every day to Conservative Party members, he’s got a huge amount of support and he has got great plans for our economy,” Ms Villiers told Sky News.

She said MPs changing their minds “is a routine part of every Conservative leadership election contest there’s ever been”.

Queen’s Birthday Honours List 2022
Conservative MP Chris Skidmore has switched to backing Liz Truss in the party’s leadership contest (Joe Giddens/PA)

She added: “Rishi had a tremendously good hustings in Darlington last night, in the Sky hustings he won over that audience, he’s getting a tremendous reception on the ground – he’s campaigning to win.”

Her comments came as former Tory Party leader Lord (Michael) Howard said he agrees with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab’s comment that Ms Truss’s tax cut plans would be an “electoral suicide note”.

Lord Howard told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We can only hope to win the next election if inflation is under control, borrowing is under control and interest rates are coming down.

“Rishi Sunak is the only candidate whose policies have any chance of delivering that outcome.”

He added: “I really do agree with Dominic Raab that the method that Liz Truss is proposing would be suicidal. We’ve seen it before in the 1970s, it led to a recession and the Labour government, and I didn’t want to see it again.”

Brexit
Lord Howard said he agrees with Dominic Raab that Liz Truss’s tax cut plans would be an ‘electoral suicide note’ (PA)

Questions have been raised over any immediate cross-Government action to tackle energy price hikes.

Ms Truss has branded proposals to agree support for rising energy bills with the Government and Mr Sunak before the Tory leadership contest is over as “bizarre”.

Education Secretary and Truss supporter James Cleverly told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “It’s not in the hands of her or the campaign team to truncate this process. I would love it if Liz stepped into Number 10 Downing Street tomorrow but that’s not in her gift.”

He added: “In order to bring about changes to tax systems or to financial support systems, we need to have votes in the House, that needs to go through a proper scrutiny process.

“It is not as simple as recalling Parliament to have an emergency debate on something like military action, which is a very simple one-question yes or no answer.

“An emergency budget needs to be a comprehensive and by definition, therefore, a complicated thing. It’s not just one day sitting, it’s an extended process of debate in Parliament, and that is best done when Parliament has come back in September, and that’s what Liz has committed to do.”

Boris Johnson resignation
James Cleverly said Liz Truss ‘will look at’ the energy price rises through an emergency budget (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Mr Cleverly said Ms Truss “will look at” the energy price rises through an emergency budget.

He told Sky News: “We have already got a support package in place, a very, very significant, unprecedentedly large support package in place.

“We recognise that prices are projected to go up higher than the initial projections and so that’s why Liz has said that she will look at that, that’s best done through an emergency budget.

“That’s not something you can do through a recall of Parliament – we have to do that when we have a new prime minister when the House comes back in September, and we can do that before those prices go up in October, as we know they inevitably will.”

Ms Villiers said “no government can insulate everyone” from the rising cost of energy, but that Mr Sunak “certainly recognises that we need to do more”.

She told Sky News: “Rishi’s determined, if he’s PM, to do as much as he can to help people through what is a crisis around the world with energy bills.

“I mean, sadly, no government can insulate everyone from all these costs, but Rishi certainly recognises that we need to do more and he’s already said we should suspend VAT on energy bills.”

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

Asked about the anxiety people are facing with regard to their energy bills, Ms Villers said she wants them “to be reassured that … the big package – the £37 billion package – is starting to be delivered to people’s bank accounts now and those energy discounts will be kicking in from October”.

She added that “Rishi has the right plan for the economy” at a time when the country is “heading into a really serious situation”.

“Our first priority has to be to tackle inflation – Rishi is the person with a plan to do that, that’s why I’m backing him,” she added.

