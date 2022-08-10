Dundee University staff to strike over pensions dispute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee University staff to strike over pensions dispute

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 10:57 am
Unite members at Dundee University will take strike action from August 25 (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Unite members at Dundee University will take strike action from August 25 (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Staff at the University of Dundee are to take industrial action for the second time over a pensions dispute, it has been confirmed.

Unite Scotland said on Wednesday that its members at the university will take part in continuous strike action from August 25 after 83% said they supported the move in a ballot turnout of 66%.

The row arose after the university proposed the closure of its defined benefit pensions scheme to Grades 1-6 and replace it with a defined contributions scheme in March 2021, which the union said meant the lowest-paid workers faced losing up to 50% of their pension.

The university withdrew the proposals after 11 days of strike action by Unite members in October last year, with the two sides going back into talks to explore other options.

However, Unite said on Wednesday that it had seen “insufficient movement” by the university.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite members have already rejected the defined contribution proposals and have been left with no choice but to now reject the defined benefits proposals as these will still leave hundreds of workers at the university worse off in retirement.

“Despite months of feet-dragging by the university we are no further forward.

“Our members have Unite’s full support in the defence of their pensions and strike action is now firmly back on the cards.”

Unite regional officer Susan Robertson added: “The university’s proposals would mean Unite members work longer, pay in more and receive less in retirement which is totally unacceptable.

“These are the lowest paid workers at the university and deserve to be treated fairly.

“The university’s own draft, equality impact assessment shows that women workers and young workers will be disproportionally affected, yet they are hell-bent on proceeding.”

