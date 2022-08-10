Seven in 10 Homes for Ukraine hosts find support hindered by cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Seven in 10 Homes for Ukraine hosts find support hindered by cost of living

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 11:10 am
The Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor (Ben Birchall/PA)

Seven in 10 previous or current UK sponsors of Ukrainian refugees say their ability to provide support has been hindered by the cost-of-living crisis, figures have suggested.

Some 21% of people who have or are currently hosting Ukrainians in their homes said the rising cost of living has affected their ability to provide support “quite a lot”, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

A further nine per cent said it affected their ability to help “very much” while 41% said it had been affected “a little”.

Some 26% said it had not affected their ability to help at all while three per cent replied “don’t know”.

It is the first time the ONS has published data on sponsors under the Homes for Ukraine scheme and it cautioned that the figures are experimental.

The Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme allows Ukrainian nationals and their relatives to come to the UK if they have a sponsor who can provide accommodation for at least six months.

The body surveyed all UK adults registered with the scheme as of July 7 in collaboration with the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

Some 17,702 people responded, with almost three-quarters (74%) currently hosting, four per cent having previously hosted, 18% with their first guests due to move in and three per cent planning to host in future.

One-third (33%) of those with current or previous guests reported meeting them through social media while 23% used a matching service.

More than half (56%) of registered sponsors were female and the most common age range was between 50 to 69 years.

Some 43% of registered sponsors were working full-time while 21% were retired.

Almost all (99%) of current or previous sponsors said they have regularly provided extra support to their guests, such as food, childcare, taking them to appointments and financial help.

The same proportion said they have incurred extra costs due to hosting.

These include higher water, gas and electricity costs (91%), additional food spending (73%), costs of purchasing bedding and toiletries for their guests (71%) and extra transport costs (66%).

Some 10% of the hosts said their guests had contributed financially, with nine per cent saying this was towards food or groceries.

The survey identified variation around how long current sponsors want to continue hosting – six per cent said they want the arrangement to last less than six months, almost a fifth (19%) expected it to last six months, while 23% intended to provide a home for longer than a year.

Of current sponsors who want the arrangement to last six months or less, 23% said they did not plan to continue hosting because of the rising cost of living or because they cannot afford it.

More than half (58%) said they had only intended to provide short-term accommodation.

Of those who planned to provide accommodation for between six and 12 months, 70% said continued £350 “thank you” payments each month would encourage them to host for longer.

When asked what originally encouraged them to apply for the scheme, most people (94%) said they wanted to help people fleeing a war zone.

A minority (10%) said they were motivated by the monthly £350 thank you payments.

