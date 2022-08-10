‘Concerning’ number of students being targeted by criminals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Concerning’ number of students being targeted by criminals

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 11:26 am
More than half of students have been targeted by criminals in the past year, according to NatWest (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
More than half (53%) of students have been targeted by criminals in the past year, according to a major bank.

NatWest said its annual survey of 3,000 students found that fraudsters posing as bank staff, or pretending to be from HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) offering fake tax rebates, are among the common scams to watch out for.

Criminals will try to harvest personal details as well as money through such scams.

More than a quarter (26%) of students surveyed had encountered bank scams over the past year.

One in six (16%) had encountered tax rebate scams and the same proportion (16%) had been targeted by delivery service scams.

Students said they has also been contacted with investment scams, social media, entertainment and shopping account hacks and money mule scams.

The full findings from the 2022 NatWest student living index will be revealed on August 12.

Laura Behan, head of NatWest Student Accounts said: “This year’s NatWest student living index reveals a concerning number of students being targeted by criminals.

“We’d advise students to be on their guard when they receive an unexpected text message, email or phone call asking for personal details.”

Here are NatWest’s tips for students and others to stay safe:

1. Be sceptical of unsolicited phone calls, texts or emails asking for personal or bank details. Banks or the police will never ask for a full Pin or password, card reader codes, or ask you to move money from your account.

2. Do not recycle passwords and use a unique password for your bank accounts and email accounts.

3. Do not give away your personal and bank details easily. Criminals often use online competitions or offers of free shopping vouchers as a way of harvesting information from potential victims.

4. Try to shop online with websites you know and trust, using your debit or credit card.

5. If you see a deal online that looks too good to be true from a website you have never heard of, it could be a scam. If you have doubts, do not make the purchase.

6. Watch out for social media investment scams. These often use fake celebrity endorsements and the promise of getting rich quick.

7. Pass information about scams on to your family and friends, particularly to anyone you think might be vulnerable.

