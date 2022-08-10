Government ‘considering all options’ to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Government ‘considering all options’ to accommodate Ukrainian refugees

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 3:42 pm
Leo Varadkar said the Government is considering ‘all options’ to find accommodation for Ukrainian refugees as thousands will be moved out of student campuses over the coming weeks (Irish economy/PA)
The Tanaiste said the Government is considering “all options” to find accommodation for Ukrainian refugees as thousands will be moved out of student campuses over the coming weeks.

Leo Varadkar said the government is doing its best to accommodate Ukrainian refugees, with Ireland taking in around 1% of Ukrainians who have fled the war.

There are more than 4,000 refugees staying in student accommodation across the country.

Asked what the government is doing to secure housing and rooms for those who will be moved out in the coming weeks, Mr Varadkar said it is “looking at all options”.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
A view of tent accomodations which have been set up at the Gormanstown Army Camp in Co Meath (Brian Lawless/PA)

“We shouldn’t lose sight of the bigger picture here,” Mr Varadkar added.

“Europe is at war. There’s a terrible war happening on our continent.

“Five million Ukrainians have been displaced from their homes.

“That’s roughly the entire population of the state and they’ve now been dispersed across Europe, and roughly 1% of them have come to Ireland.

“I believe we’ve an obligation to do our part and to do the best we can to accommodate those people as best we can.

“There isn’t a country in Europe that had 50,000 or 100,000 vacant properties in case of war happened.

“That’s just not how the world works.

“We’re doing the best we can to accommodate people as best we can in all sorts of different settings, whether it’s rented accommodation, whether it’s hotels and B&Bs, whether it’s modular accommodation, or whether it’s in people’s homes, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Meanwhile, Mr Varadkar also said that the target of ending the direct provision system by the end of 2024 remains in place.

The system, set up more than 20 years ago, provides accommodation centres for asylum seekers and is run by for-profit companies.

It has been heavily criticised by organisations including the UN, Amnesty International and the Council of Europe in that time.

In February last year, the Government published its White Paper to replace the centres with an international protection system by 2024.

Mr Varadkar said the system is currently full and has been for a long time.

“There are actually a lot of people now in direct provision that have status in Ireland, but continued to live in direct provision because they haven’t moved out yet, they haven’t found somewhere to rent,” Mr Varadkar said.

“That’s part of the difficulty, and also it is important to bear in mind always that direct provision is not compulsory.

“Lots of people come to the country who claim asylum, now work, provide their own accommodation, stay with friends.

“It’s a service that the government offers.

“We’re trying to improve the quality of that all the time.

“The target remains to get to the situation where we replace direct provision with own-door accommodation in all cases, but that’s going to be difficult to achieve.

“That’s the truth of it.

“The fact that we’ve accommodated 40,000 or so people from Ukraine in the past few months, many more likely to come, makes it more difficult.

“If there is a country in the world that’s able to provide own-door self-catering accommodation for everyone who arrives within a few weeks, I don’t know where that country is.

“It’s a very difficult thing to achieve.”

