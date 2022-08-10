Truss tax cut proposal would do little for low earners, says teaching assistant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Truss tax cut proposal would do little for low earners, says teaching assistant

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 5:02 pm
Liz Truss speaks to scientists during a campaign visit to a life sciences laboratory at Alderley Park in Manchester. (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Liz Truss speaks to scientists during a campaign visit to a life sciences laboratory at Alderley Park in Manchester. (Christopher Furlong/PA)

A teaching assistant has said that “a wage that went up at the same rate as the cost of living” would help more than Liz Truss’s proposal to reduce the tax burden.

The Foreign Secretary has been criticised for her plans, with Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab saying her emergency tax-cutting budget risks becoming an “electoral suicide note” for the Conservatives.

He said Ms Truss is proposing “limited” tax cuts via her plan to scrap the national insurance hike, arguing it would “do little” for the most vulnerable.

Helen Somers, from Bingley, West Yorkshire, earns around £11,000 a year as a teaching assistant at a primary school.

'We want living wages, we want proper living wages' said Helen Somers
'We want living wages, we want proper living wages' said Helen Somers (Helen Somers)

The 51-year-old, who has myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME), was not optimistic that either Ms Truss or Rishi Sunak would be able to help people like her fight the cost-of-living crisis.

She told the PA news agency: “I don’t think either of the ones that are in the running understand what we are going through, so I don’t think either of them will help us, will they really?

“They’re not in the real world, are they?

“We want living wages, we want proper living wages.”

On the subject of a tax cut proposal, Ms Somers added: “well, it wouldn’t help really that much, because I only earn £11,000 a year.

“It still doesn’t cut the mustard does it? What about pensioners? How does a tax cut help pensioners? They’re not earning.

“So she’s not really looking at helping everybody, she’s looking at helping the big earners that pay more tax.”

Ms Truss’s campaign has been forced onto the defensive in recent days after the Foreign Secretary suggested there would be no “handouts” if she won the leadership contest and that her priority was reducing the tax burden.

But her allies have insisted she is committed to helping families struggling with soaring bills and further direct support has not been ruled out.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss and Rushi Sunak with host TalkTV political editor Kate McCann (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

As the Tory leadership race rumbles on meanwhile, experts at Uswitch said on Wednesday that six million homes across the UK owe an average of £206 to their energy provider, according to a survey from the company. In April, the same average debt was £188.

Ms Somers said that August will be the last month where she is “fully up-to-date” with her bills – having been paying £70 a month for her gas and electric this time last year, she is now paying just under £200.

She said her energy company has forecast she will be paying more than £500 in January.

“It’s that ridiculous you couldn’t cry because you just think that’s beyond belief,” she said.

“You just think ‘how on earth do they expect us to live with all this?’

“I’m fuming when you look at what the big bosses at the top are earning. They’ve no worries about the little man. They’ve no empathy, no feelings about what everyone’s going through.”

