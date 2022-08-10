Energy boss adds to calls for Sunak, Truss and Johnson to come together on bills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Energy boss adds to calls for Sunak, Truss and Johnson to come together on bills

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 5:02 pm Updated: August 10, 2022, 5:20 pm
EDF said that action on bills is needed immediately (Owen Humphreys/PA)
EDF said that action on bills is needed immediately (Owen Humphreys/PA)

A boss at one of Britain’s biggest energy companies has joined calls for the two people who will be the UK’s next prime minister to work together to help support customers with runaway energy bills.

Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at EDF, said that current support is not enough as the price cap on energy bills is set to almost double in October and increase even further at the start of next year.

“The events of the past month have changed the outlook on energy bills dramatically and sadly, the support previously announced will simply not go far enough,” he said on Wednesday.

“We are asking Government and the two Conservative candidates to work with industry so we can find a viable solution for those customers most in need this winter.

“Customers need to know now that help is coming. Delaying a decision will cause anxiety for millions of people, and discussions need to happen now.”

His comments echo similar calls from Money Saving Expert’s Martin Lewis, who said that candidates Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss should work together.

“I accept the point that Boris Johnson is running a zombie Government and can’t do much, but the two candidates – one of them will be our prime minister – they need to get together in the national interest to tell us the bare minimum of what they will do,” he told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

Utility companies are expected to meet with the Chancellor on Friday morning amid concerns over new price cap forecasts.

According to Cornwall Insight, an energy consultancy, bills could reach more than £4,200 per year for the average household in the three months from the start of January. They are currently £1,971.

Some are pushing for a social tariff to replace the price cap, which would allow vulnerable households to pay less for their energy.

Others – including Ms Truss – want to remove policy costs from bills, that would save around £160 at most, but would likely have to be paid by the Treasury.

Mr Sunak wants to cut VAT off energy bills, a measure which will save around £200 from January.

There are other options to spread the cost by capping bills at a lower amount and then having households pay that back slowly over many decades.

Many are also calling for more insulation in homes. This will be a more permanent fix to the underlying problem and help the UK reach its energy targets. However, doing it at a sufficient scale to help enough people this winter is likely impossible.

This could include scaling up the energy company obligation (ECO) which helps poorer households insulate their homes.

Mr Commaret said: “We’ve committed £10 million this year to help customers with debt relief and to buy more energy efficient white goods, as well as bringing forward £20 million spend on ECO measures for those in fuel poverty.

“With energy costs likely to stay high, we also urgently need a broader Government-funded energy efficiency programme, that could help reduce many more households energy bills permanently.”

[[title]]

[[text]]
