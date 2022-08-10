Wallace dismisses Russian ‘excuses’ for Crimean air base explosions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Wallace dismisses Russian ‘excuses’ for Crimean air base explosions

By Press Association
August 10, 2022
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Ian Forsyth/PA)

The Defence Secretary has said it is “clear” explosions at a Russian air base in Crimea were not caused by “someone dropping a cigarette”, as he dismissed Moscow’s “excuses” for the blasts.

It comes amid speculation the fireballs – which killed one person and wounded several more – were the result of a Ukrainian attack.

Ben Wallace said he believes anyone’s “manual of war” would deem the site on the Crimean peninsula – which was annexed by Moscow in 2014 – a “legitimate target” for Ukraine to strike.

Ukraine’s air force has claimed nine Russian jets were destroyed in the blasts on Tuesday, although the country’s officials have stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility.

Moscow, meanwhile, has denied any aircraft were damaged, or that an attack took place.

Ukraine – Russian tensions
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Jacob King/PA)

Mr Wallace said it was “very early days” and the UK would “see what information comes out” about the incident at the Saki air base.

He told the BBC: “We’ve pretty much dismissed most of the Russian, I think, excuses – everything from a cigarette butt, I think was one of them, that might have set off two simultaneous large explosions.

“I think when you just look at the footage of two simultaneous explosions not quite next to each other, and some of the reported damage even by the Russian authorities, I think it’s clear that that’s not something that happens by someone dropping a cigarette.”

Russia’s state news agency Tass cited an unnamed defence ministry source as saying the key cause of the blasts seemed to be “violations of fire safety rules”.

Asked if the base was a legitimate target for the Ukrainians to strike, Mr Wallace said: “First and foremost, Russia has illegally invaded, not just in 2014, but now Ukrainian territory.

“Ukraine, under United Nations articles, is perfectly entitled to defend its territory and take what action it needs to against an invading force.

“So, is it legitimate? It’s absolutely legitimate for Ukraine to take lethal force, if necessary, but take force in order to regain not only its territory, but also to push back its invader.

“And that air force base has been used by Russian air forces to bomb Ukrainian targets. So I think in anybody’s sort of manual of war it would be a legitimate target.”

