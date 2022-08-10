Nearly half of councils yet to decide on childcare providers’ pay rate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Nearly half of councils yet to decide on childcare providers’ pay rate

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 12:04 am
Fifteen councils are yet to make a decision on hourly rates to be paid to childcare providers from next week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Fifteen councils are yet to make a decision on hourly rates to be paid to childcare providers from next week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Nearly half of councils in Scotland are yet to decide on the hourly rates they will pay childcare providers when the academic year starts next week.

A freedom of information request by the National Day Nurseries Association (NDNA) revealed 15 out of 32 local authorities are still to reach a decision on the funding rates to be received from August.

Responses were received from 27 councils.

Only one in five councils has plans in place to increase rates at partner provider nurseries despite the cost-of-living crisis, inflation and a new real living wage, NDNA found, while just two areas have plans to keep pace with the current rate of inflation of 9.4% – Angus (9.6%) and Stirling (12.9%).

The group reported four councils will keep the same hourly rates as last year, and it said this means the nurseries are facing real-term cuts for funded places.

It was acknowledged that Highland Council responded to the request but NDNA had no previous data for the area, while Orkney also issued a response but has no partner providers.

NDNA said the increases in funding rates range from 4.3% in Aberdeenshire to 17% in Stirling, with the average increase for rates for two-year-olds being 8.68% and three t -five-year-olds 7.8%.

Purnima Tanuku, NDNA Scotland chief executive, said: “Every year we work to help providers understand what the sustainable rate will be in their area but we have never seen a picture with this much uncertainty.

“Early learning and childcare settings are facing a really challenging time supporting children with their post-pandemic recovery, workforce challenges, and the cost of delivery rising month on month.

“The responses from councils show that the majority of nurseries and other providers are being expected to deliver the Government’s funded childcare offer without knowing how much they will be getting to do this.

Toddler playing with train
The new academic year starts next week (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“With new children joining from next week but many having to wait until next month to know how each child will be funded, it makes it impossible to plan ahead.

“Local government officials cannot ignore that costs are spiralling for providers, so we need to see new rates that accurately reflect the financial strains settings are facing. In areas where rates have yet to be set we want to see councils reflect this.

“With rising costs these rates are nowhere near sustainable and the sector cannot be expected to deliver places at a loss.”

Scottish Conservative children and young people spokeswoman Meghan Gallacher said: “The stark findings show how nurseries in Scotland are being left in limbo.

“It is unacceptable that so many of our local authorities are in the dark over the hourly rates they will be paying to childcare providers so close to the new school year starting again.

“Given the huge impact of the cost-of-living crisis and the SNP’s continued savage cuts to local authority budgets, this is the last thing they need at this time.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Local authorities are responsible for setting sustainable rates for the delivery of funded early learning and childcare in 2022-23. Joint Scottish Government and Cosla guidance is clear that rates should reflect the costs of delivery, provide scope for reinvestment and enable private and third sector services to pay at least the Real Living Wage to staff delivering funded ELC.

“The guidance also emphasises the importance of ongoing consultation and dialogue between local authorities and their local early learning and childcare providers.”

A Cosla spokesperson said: “Rate setting is a matter for each individual council, to reflect its own operating context. Following the recent local government elections, councils are in the process of working through necessary governance processes to set early learning and childcare rates, recognising the need for this information to be made available to providers as quickly as possible.

“All councils are working with constrained budgets, made worse this year by rising inflation and soaring energy costs, requiring all service areas, including early learning and childcare, to revisit budgets as a matter of urgency – this has undoubtedly affected some councils’ rate setting decisions.

“Cosla remains committed to working collectively towards sustainable rate setting for early learning and childcare providers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Surveyors have seen the longest stretch of shrinking buyer demand in the housing market since the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic (Andrew Matthews/PA)
House prices ‘moving firmly upwards despite falls in new buyer inquiries’
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi (PA)
Ministers to hold crunch talks with energy bosses over winter price hikes
Liz Truss speaks to scientists during a campaign visit to a life sciences laboratory at Alderley Park in Manchester, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Wednesday August 10, 2022.
Liz Truss hints at further cost of living support if made prime minister
Nicola Sturgeon has been urged to back a bid for a freeport in north east Scotland (Michal Wachucik/PA)
Consortium urges Nicola Sturgeon to back North East green freeport bid
Ben Stiller (Alamy/PA)
Ben Stiller reflects on meeting President Zelensky and Ukrainian refugees
Rishi Sunak on a campaign visit to St John’s Wood Synagogue in north London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Government has ‘moral responsibility’ to help people through crisis, says Sunak
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace (Ian Forsyth/PA)
Wallace dismisses Russian ‘excuses’ for Crimean air base explosions
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi (PA)
Chancellor to challenge energy bosses to help customers cope with soaring bills
EDF said that action on bills is needed immediately (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Energy boss adds to calls for Sunak, Truss and Johnson to come together on…
Liz Truss speaks to scientists during a campaign visit to a life sciences laboratory at Alderley Park in Manchester. (Christopher Furlong/PA)
Truss tax cut proposal would do little for low earners, says teaching assistant

More from The Press & Journal

Ross County full-back Connor Randall will be sidelined for months.
Ross County boss Malky Mackay says Connor Randall and William Akio's return to fitness…
0
Buckie Thistle boss Graeme Stewart.
SPFL Trust Trophy: Buckie Thistle behind twice but beat Hearts B; Brechin City defeat…
0
The Skye and Wester Ross is in mourning after a man was killed and three others seriously hurt in a major incident today. Picture: Jason Hedges/DCT Media
Mist overhanging Skye community rocked by tragedy
0
Robin Green was last seen on Monday, August 8. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing 76-year-old man last seen in Victoria Park in Aberdeen
To go with story by Shannon Morrison. how the village of Teangue helped me overcome grief Picture shows; Teangue, Isle of Skye. Teangue. Shannon Morrison/DCT Media Date; 13/03/2015
Teangue is a place where everyone shares their joy and pain - today's events…
Damage caused by a wildfire in Ballindalloch in July this year. Photo: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Wildfire warning set at ‘very high’ for next six days in Aberdeenshire, Moray and…
0