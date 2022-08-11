Renewed bills warning as price cap could hit £5,000 in direst forecast to date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Renewed bills warning as price cap could hit £5,000 in direst forecast to date

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 8:00 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 9:51 am
Ministers are set to meet with energy bosses later on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)
Ministers are set to meet with energy bosses later on Thursday (Danny Lawson/PA)

The cap on energy bills could top a breathtaking £5,000 next year, according to the bleakest forecast yet for struggling households.

Experts said that at Wednesday’s energy prices they expect that regulator Ofgem could be forced to set the cap at £5,038 per year for the average household in the three months beginning next April.

It is more than £200 higher than previous forecasts, which were already grim, and heaps extra pressure on households across Britain.

Auxilione, an energy consultancy, also predicted that bills would reach £4,467 in January.

This forecast is likely to worry energy users more than April’s higher number, as households use more gas during the winter months.

As it stands, the nightmare scenario would mean that an average household will spend £571 on energy in the month of January.

The price cap on energy bills is calculated based on average household use. If you use less energy, then your bills will be lower.

The latest prediction is that the cost of gas will be capped at 18.02p per kilowatt hour and 70.34p per kWh of electricity.

The new prediction is based on today’s energy price on wholesale markets. The final price is calculated by tracking the wholesale price over several months.

Ofgem said: “The wholesale market continues to move extremely quickly so no forecast for next year is at all robust at this stage and will therefore have very limited value, especially for consumers who must always be the main priority.

“We cannot stop others from making predictions but we would ask that extreme caution is applied to any predictions for the price cap in January or beyond.”

It comes just hours before ministers are meant to sit down with energy companies to discuss the bleak winter ahead.

Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng are set to press Britain’s utility companies for a solution to the soaring bills.

Kwasi Kwarteng
Kwasi Kwarteng is meeting energy firm bosses for talks (James Manning/PA)

Auxilione said there will be little the businesses can do, as gas prices are set internationally.

“Today the UK Government has called energy companies in to try and find a way to bring down prices,” it said.

“It seems there is little appreciation just how impossible that task is and neither have control over this in such a globally-influenced market.”

The Government announced a sweeping package of support for households in May when bills were expected to peak at £2,800 in the October price cap.

Now that cap is expected to be £3,634, Auxilione said. Campaigners and energy companies have said that more support is needed, especially for the most vulnerable customers in society.

Experts say that by turning down the so-called flow temperature on your boiler and turning off the preheat function you can save hundreds of pounds at this winter’s prices.

There are guides on how to take these steps online. They only work for homes with condensing combi boilers and no hot water tank.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Rishi Sunak during a visit to Bray Film Studios, near Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak questions Truss’ criticism of oil and gas windfall tax
The glass industry is one of those that uses a lot of energy (Paul Ellis/PA)
Companies could get more energy bill help from ministers
More than 21,000 people have been brought to safety to the UK from Afghanistan, the Government has said (MoD/PA)
More than 21,000 people brought to UK from Afghanistan ahead of anniversary
Exam board staff will take strike action during both the A-level and GCSE results period (Ben Birchall/PA)
Exam board workers to strike as students receive GCSE and A-level results
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he expects his replacement to offer new measures to support struggling households (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Public can expect more help on cost of living from next PM, says Johnson
The strikes will take place over the next month (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Waste workers plan four-day strikes in pay row
Liz Truss is vying to become the next prime minister (Chris Lobina/Sky News/PA)
Truss would change ‘woke’ Civil Service culture that ‘strays into antisemitism’
Gillian Mackay MSP’s Bill would see 150-metre buffer zones introduced around health facilities (Katharine Hay/PA)
Consultation on abortion clinic buffer zones receives 12,000 responses
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said Treasury officials are looking at options to help hard-pressed families (Liam McBurney/PA)
Chancellor: Next PM can hit the ground running to offer extra energy bill help
The Scottish Government has hit out at the UK Government for holding the nation to ‘ransom’ over soaring energy bills (PA)
UK Government holding public to ransom with inaction on cost of living – Swinney

More from The Press & Journal

Bin strikes are to be held in August and September over pay dispute with Cosla and GMB Scotland. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Dates confirmed: Bin strikes to hit Aberdeen, Highlands and Orkney in August and September
0
We've made this Friday's Highland League Weekly preview show totally free - and you can watch now.
WATCH FOR FREE: The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview is out now
0
Thunderstorm warning map
Rain is coming! Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
0
Jamie Stroud attacked his neighbour over a parking space.
Taxi driver brutally attacked after tutting at neighbour's bad parking
Luis Longstaff during his Cove Rangers debut against Morton. Photo by Dave Cowe
Luis Longstaff keen to cut his teeth at Cove Rangers after Liverpool exit
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Convicted abuser Nikki Brown has failed to turn up for sentencing on three occasions after around two dozen delays to the court case Picture shows; Nikki Brown. 19 Glebe Park, Banchory. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 01/07/2022
Abusive ex-boyfriend finally sentenced TWO YEARS after guilty plea