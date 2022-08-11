Suspected modern slavery victims in UK ‘at highest quarterly level on record’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Suspected modern slavery victims in UK ‘at highest quarterly level on record’

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 11:16 am
The number of suspected modern slavery victims in the UK has risen to its highest quarterly level on record, figures show.

Some 4,171 potential victims of trafficking, slavery and forced labour were referred to the Home Office between April and June.

That was a rise of 10% from the previous quarter and up a third from the same period in 2021.

It is also the highest quarterly figure since records began in 2009.

April to June also saw the highest number of potential adult victims, child victims, and victims claiming their exploitation took place overseas recorded.

And 589 referrals involved county lines drugs gangs – again the highest quarterly number since records began.

Overall, 14% of referrals involved county lines, with three-quarters of these concerning boys (446).

The figures for suspected modern slavery victims have been rising each year, apart from a slight dip in 2020 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Last year, 2,727 potential victims were identified – the highest annual figure since data first started being collected, when the number was 552.

Thursday’s figures show the number of potential victims of modern slavery who were identified and referred for support under the national referral mechanism (NRM).

Of the referrals, 54% were for potential victims who claimed exploitation as adults and 39% who claimed exploitation as children.

Some 43% claimed their exploitation took place overseas only, compared to 36% in the previous three months.

The majority (79%) of the suspected victims were male. The most commonly reported form of exploitation for adult victims was labour exploitation (32%), while children were most often referred for criminal exploitation (44%).

A silence march against modern slavery in London in 2016
A silence march against modern slavery in London in 2016 (Alamy/PA)

The Home Office also received reports of 1,125 adult potential victims under the Duty to Notify (DtN) process – the highest quarterly figure recorded.

Since 2015, authorities in England and Wales have had a duty to inform the Home Office of suspected adult victims who do not consent to being referred under the NRM.

Maya Esslemont, director of After Exploitation, a non-profit organisation, said this “could represent a loss of trust between survivors and the authorities, as the latter can no longer promise victims that they will be protected from deportation if they comply with an investigation”.

She said: “We are worried to see a rise in recorded modern slavery cases, at a time when the life circumstances of so many survivors seems uncertain.

“Since the Nationality and Borders Act was brought into force, survivors no longer have a ‘guarantee’ of support even if they are recognised by the Home Office’s own decision makers as victims.

“Today’s figures show just how urgently this government needs to step up and address the long-term challenges facing each of the victims recognised as an NRM statistic.”

