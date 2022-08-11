MP who assaulted wife has Plaid Cymru whip restored

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
MP who assaulted wife has Plaid Cymru whip restored

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 11:46 am
Jonathan Edwards, the MP for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr, has had the Plaid Cymru whip restored (PA)
An MP who was cautioned by police after assaulting his wife has had his party whip restored.

Jonathan Edwards will once again be able to represent Plaid Cymru at Westminster following his suspension in July 2020.

The member for Carmarthen East and Dinefwr had been sitting as an independent since he was arrested at home on suspicion of assault.

He was allowed to re-join the pro-independence party last month as a regular member, a decision which caused division among its members.

The latest decision to re-admit Mr Edwards to the Westminster group was taken despite a “significant majority” of the party’s ruling body recommending against it.

The party’s chairwoman Beca Brown said Mr Edwards’s earlier suspension “reflected the serious nature of [his] police caution and Plaid Cymru’s unequivocal stance that all forms of harassment, abuse and violence are unacceptable”.

Ms Brown said the disciplinary panel restored his membership after he expressed “sincere remorse”.

The whip was restored to Mr Edwards after the party received “further procedural advice”, she added.

She said the party will be undertaking an independent review to ensure it becomes “truly free from a culture of misogyny”.

Former party leader Leanne Wood has previously called for Mr Edwards to be banned from Plaid if the party is “serious about stamping out misogyny and domestic abuse”.

Senedd member Sian Gwennlian, Plaid’s National Executive Committee, told news website Nation Cymru: “If an elected politician has severely damaged the integrity, the credibility and the reputation of our party by contravening one of its core values, then that person should no longer represent the collective, democratic voice of our members.”

Details of the violent incident are unknown but at the time Mr Edwards said it was “the biggest regret of my life” and his wife released a statement saying she accepted her husband’s apology.

In a statement after the whip was restored, Mr Edwards said: “I wish to apologise unreservedly again for the action that led to my suspension and express my deep remorse for the hurt which I have caused.

“The past two years have been a period of deep reflection in which I enrolled on a domestic violence awareness course which has helped me understand the impact my action had on others.

“On the course, we discussed in great detail how to have and maintain healthy relationships and I believe that not only should these discussions form part of our education system, but that there should be far greater investment in similar courses.

“I take full responsibility and fully accept the police caution I was issued.

“My colleagues in the Westminster group and the wider party have championed the rights of women and all victims of abusive behaviour. I regret that my actions took the focus away from this important work.”

