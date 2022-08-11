Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother ‘over the moon’ that his abuser may stay in jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Politics

Tony Hudgell’s adoptive mother ‘over the moon’ that his abuser may stay in jail

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 4:24 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 5:10 pm
Tony Hudgell (PA)
Tony Hudgell (PA)

The adoptive mother of Tony Hudgell, a little boy who was tortured by his parents, has said she is “over the moon” that his birth mother may not be released from jail this week as planned.

Seven-year-old Tony was so badly abused at the hands of his parents, Jody Simpson and Anthony Smith, that he needed to have both legs amputated.

Both were jailed for 10 years in 2018, and Simpson had been due for release on licence at the halfway-point of her prison sentence on Friday.

But on Thursday, Justice Secretary Dominic Raab referred her case to the Parole Board – the first time he has used a new power introduced through the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act 2022 to intervene in a high-profile case.

Child cruelty court case
Tony’s birth parents Antony Smith and Jody Simpson were jailed for the abuse they inflicted on him as a baby (Kent Police/PA)

The powers have been used in two other cases previously, according to the Ministry of Justice (MoJ).

Tony’s new mother, Paula Hudgell, said she felt “over the moon” with the potential change to Simpson’s sentence, and said it shows “how much Tony has touched everyone’s hearts”.

She told the PA news agency: “I’m over the moon and feel quite overwhelmed.

“It just makes you appreciate the severity of the case and how much Tony has touched everyone’s hearts.

“I didn’t expect it. I was almost waiting for her to be released.

“Tony suffers every single day, and their sentence doesn’t reflect the severity of the crime.

“These sentences were given out and I feel they should serve that time, it shouldn’t just be half that time.

“The seriousness of Tony’s injuries are life-long and that’s why we fought for tougher sentences.”

Tony Hudgell charity walk
Tony Hudgell (David Tett/PA).

Mr Raab, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, said: “Tony endured a horrific and systematic campaign of abuse from his birth parents, and we are duty bound to do everything possible to prevent another child suffering at their hands.

“So I have referred the case of Jody Simpson to the Parole Board, under new powers designed to keep prisoners incarcerated for longer when their release would put public safety at risk.”

Tougher sentencing for child abusers came into force in June, meaning anyone who causes or allows the death of a child or vulnerable adult in their household can now be given up to life in prison – increased from the previous 14-year maximum.

The sentencing changes are known as “Tony’s Law”, following campaigning by the youngster’s adoptive family.

Tony was 41 days old when he was assaulted by his birth parents, an attack which caused multiple fractures, dislocations and blunt trauma to the face, leading to organ failure, toxic shock and sepsis.

He was left untreated and in agony for 10 days, and the terrible damage meant both his legs had to be amputated.

