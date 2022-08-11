Tories ‘have put the smoke alarm on snooze’ as Britain faces wildfire risk

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tories ‘have put the smoke alarm on snooze’ as Britain faces wildfire risk

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 4:42 pm Updated: August 11, 2022, 11:02 pm
A large wildfire in woodland at Lickey Hills Country Park on the edge of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)
A large wildfire in woodland at Lickey Hills Country Park on the edge of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

Labour has accused the Tories of putting “the smoke alarm on snooze” as wildfires break out across the country.

The party claimed the Government has been “asleep at the wheel” in response to the extreme heat, with resilience planning “nothing short of woeful”.

It comes as the Met Office’s fire severity index (FSI), an assessment of how serious a blaze could become if one were to start, will reach “exceptional” – the highest level – for a swathe of England stretching to the border with Wales by the weekend.

Labour pointed out that the Government has not yet published its national resilience strategy, set to cover “environmental hazards” including heatwaves, despite a consultation to shape the plan closing some 10 months ago.

It has set out its own proposals for a “more resilient Britain”, including a “whole-system approach” to preparing for national emergencies.

Wildfire
People watch a large wildfire that broke out in woodland at Lickey Hills Country Park on the edge of Birmingham (Jacob King/PA)

This would involve creating a new Cabinet sub-committee on national resilience, Labour said.

The party would also conduct an urgent review of the UK’s emergency Cobra committee, and appoint a minister for resilience within the Cabinet Office to coordinate department-wide responses.

Separately, Labour would “overhaul” local resilience forums, introducing “clear accountability”, new training standards for officials, and formal inspections.

And it would implement a “whole-of-society approach to resilience”, bringing on board businesses and volunteer groups for national planning.

Fleur Anderson, Labour’s shadow paymaster general, said the Tories have showed “they can’t be trusted with civil contingencies”.

“This Conservative government’s abject failure to adequately prepare for wildfires is a dereliction of duty that is putting lives at risk,” she said.

“The threat of wildfires has been recognised on the national risk register for nearly a decade, yet the Government’s resilience planning has been nothing short of woeful.”

Riccardo la Torre, national officer of the Fire Brigades Union, said firefighters are making “phenomenal” efforts to deal with the outbreak of summer blazes.

He told the PA news agency: “We have been warning for years about the impact of cutting jobs and taking fire engines out of service, but it has fallen on deaf ears as far as the Government and chief fire officers are concerned.

“They have chosen to press ahead with their obsession on cutting jobs. There are 11,500 fewer firefighters than in 2010. Even if we had the same numbers now, it is an almost impossible task to keep up with all the fires. Conditions are absolutely brutal.

“On the hottest days in London there are fire engines standing idle because there are not enough firefighters to crew them.”

In the capital, where record-breaking heat in July prompted a number of devastating blazes, fire chiefs are urging people not to barbecue in open spaces or balconies, to put out their cigarettes properly and dispose of rubbish correctly.

London Fire Brigade said its control room had sent firefighters to deal with 340 grass, rubbish and open land fires during the first week of August – an eightfold increase on the 42 during the same week last year.

Ms Anderson accused Tory ministers of putting “the smoke alarm on snooze for far too long”, adding: “This is an urgent wake-up call.”

“The Government has failed to explain any clear emergency response plan to protect the public during last month’s heatwave and they are repeating their own mistakes,” she said.

“It’s been almost a year since they closed their national resilience strategy consultation, but we have seen no strategy from them to address the threat of climate change.

“Labour has a concrete plan to boost Britain’s resilience, while the Tories are showing once again that they can’t be trusted with civil contingencies.”

A Government spokesperson said: “The Government is committed to ensuring fire services have the resources they need to keep us safe, including from wildfires, and, overall, fire and rescue authorities will receive around £2.5 billion in 2022/23.

“Lessons from the July heatwave are being implemented at pace and we are conducting daily risk assessments with the key agencies involved to ensure we’re fully prepared for extreme weather.

“We will set out our approach for the country’s resilience to 2030 and make sure we continue to be prepared to meet all future challenges.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss (Danny Lawson/PA)
Civil servants ‘will find Truss antisemitism claims insulting and abhorrent’
Rishi Sunak during a visit to Bray Film Studios, near Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak questions Truss’ criticism of oil and gas windfall tax
The glass industry is one of those that uses a lot of energy (Paul Ellis/PA)
Companies could get more energy bill help from ministers
More than 21,000 people have been brought to safety to the UK from Afghanistan, the Government has said (MoD/PA)
More than 21,000 people brought to UK from Afghanistan ahead of anniversary
Exam board staff will take strike action during both the A-level and GCSE results period (Ben Birchall/PA)
Exam board workers to strike as students receive GCSE and A-level results
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he expects his replacement to offer new measures to support struggling households (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Public can expect more help on cost of living from next PM, says Johnson
The strikes will take place over the next month (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Waste workers plan four-day strikes in pay row
Liz Truss is vying to become the next prime minister (Chris Lobina/Sky News/PA)
Truss would change ‘woke’ Civil Service culture that ‘strays into antisemitism’
Gillian Mackay MSP’s Bill would see 150-metre buffer zones introduced around health facilities (Katharine Hay/PA)
Consultation on abortion clinic buffer zones receives 12,000 responses
Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said Treasury officials are looking at options to help hard-pressed families (Liam McBurney/PA)
Chancellor: Next PM can hit the ground running to offer extra energy bill help

More from The Press & Journal

Bin strikes are to be held in August and September over pay dispute with Cosla and GMB Scotland. Picture by Kath Flannery.
Dates confirmed: Bin strikes to hit Aberdeen, Highlands and Orkney in August and September
0
We've made this Friday's Highland League Weekly preview show totally free - and you can watch now.
WATCH FOR FREE: The latest Highland League Weekly Friday preview is out now
0
Thunderstorm warning map
Rain is coming! Thunderstorm warning issued for Aberdeenshire, Moray and Highlands
0
Jamie Stroud attacked his neighbour over a parking space.
Taxi driver brutally attacked after tutting at neighbour's bad parking
Luis Longstaff during his Cove Rangers debut against Morton. Photo by Dave Cowe
Luis Longstaff keen to cut his teeth at Cove Rangers after Liverpool exit
To go with story by Bryan Rutherford. Convicted abuser Nikki Brown has failed to turn up for sentencing on three occasions after around two dozen delays to the court case Picture shows; Nikki Brown. 19 Glebe Park, Banchory. Bryan Rutherford/DCT Media Date; 01/07/2022
Abusive ex-boyfriend finally sentenced TWO YEARS after guilty plea