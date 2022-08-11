Register reveals MPs received tickets to see Sheeran, Wimbledon and other events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Register reveals MPs received tickets to see Sheeran, Wimbledon and other events

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 6:38 pm
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Novak Djokovic celebrates victory over Nick Kyrgios in the Wimbledon final (Zac Goodwin/PA)

MPs have received almost £70,000 worth of free tickets to concerts and sporting events this summer, including gigs by Ed Sheeran and Adele and the British Grand Prix.

An update to the MPs’ Register of Interests published on Thursday revealed 10 MPs were treated to tickets worth thousands of pounds to the Grand Prix at Silverstone.

MPs given tickets to the Grand Prix included Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, whose two tickets worth £1,516 were provided by Motorsport UK, and former minister Dame Andrea Leadsom, who received two tickets worth a total of £2,600 from Silverstone Circuits itself.

Crawley MP Henry Smith recorded the single most valuable hospitality declaration, with Emirates Airlines paying £4,248 for two tickets to the Grand Prix.

British Grand Prix 2022 – Race – Silverstone
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen during the British Grand Prix at Silverstone (David Davies/PA)

Other Cabinet ministers to receive hospitality included Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, who was given a ticket to an Ed Sheeran concert at Wembley by the Betting and Gaming Council, and Treasury Chief Secretary Simon Clarke, who received hospitality at Wimbledon worth £1,250 from the Lawn Tennis Association.

Ms Coffey was one of eight MPs to attend the Sheeran concert, along with former leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch and Chief Whip Chris Heaton-Harris.

Among the 11 MPs attending Wimbledon for free were health minister Maria Caulfield, whose £3,258 ticket was paid for by the Betting and Gaming Council, shadow culture secretary Lucy Powell and Labour’s Tan Dhesi, who was a guest of chemicals company AkzoNobel.

Conservative MP and former Cabinet minister Stephen Crabb also attended the championships as a guest of oil company BP.

The Betting and Gaming Council, which represents the gambling industry, shelled out a total of £9,975 providing MPs with tickets to Wimbledon and to see Sheeran.

Capital FM Summertime Ball – London
Ed Sheeran proved a popular choice, with eight MPs getting free tickets to see the singer (Yui Mok/PA)

Four Labour MPs – Kevin Brennan, Conor McGinn, Ms Powell and Zarah Sultana – were given free tickets to Glastonbury, while the now Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi was given four tickets to a Billie Eilish concert by Universal Music.

Other musical gifts included tickets to see Adele, received by former Cabinet minister Matt Hancock and Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker.

Only two MPs have declared going to see games at the Women’s Euros so far.

Ruth Cadbury attended the quarter-final between Germany and Austria, courtesy of Brentford FC, while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer received four tickets from the Football Association worth a total of £1,000 to see England defeat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-final at Wembley.

Other MPs are known to have attended the final on July 31, but have 28 days from then to register any hospitality with parliamentary standards authorities.

So far, only Rugby MP Mark Pawsey has declared tickets for the Commonwealth Games, revealing he watched the rugby 7s courtesy of consumer goods company Reckitt.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Too much political interference in the regulation of the City of London could harm the UK’s competitiveness, the Bank of England (BoE) governor has said (Yui Mok/PA)
Andrew Bailey: Regulatory independence vital to UK’s competitiveness
Rishi Sunak has unveiled a ‘three-part plan’ to ease the pain of soaring energy bills as he promised to ‘provide the support required to the people who need it’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak unveils ‘three-part plan’ to help Britons through energy crisis
Rishi Sunak (Ben Birchall/PA)
Sunak ramps up promises to tackle cost-of-living crisis
Rishi Sunak gestures during a hustings event in Cheltenham, as part of the campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister. Picture date: Thursday August 11, 2022.
Rishi Sunak reveals Boris Johnson has been ignoring his calls
Labour estimates its policy would help to bring prepayment energy prices into line with those for direct debit customers (Alamy/PA)
Labour pledges to address ‘unjustifiable’ costs of prepayment energy meters
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace Ian Forsyth(/PA)
Putin now unlikely to succeed in occupying Ukraine – Wallace
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Sunak warns Truss plan could put vulnerable at risk of ‘destitution’
Rishi Sunak (PA)
Rishi Sunak sets out measures to boost UK drought resilience
Shadow foreign secretary David Lammy (Jeff Overs/BBC/PA)
Labour shadow minister inadvertently breached MPs’ code of conduct
A ‘refugees welcome’ banner attached to a bicycle (Ben Birchall/PA)
More Ukrainian households homeless or at risk of homelessness after UK arrival

More from The Press & Journal

Lossiemouth Co-op.
Co-op pledges to save north and north-east communities from becoming ‘cash deserts’
0
Callum Roberts receives treatment.
Aberdeen injury update brings good news for Hayden Coulson - but Callum Roberts dealt…
0
Caley Jags head coach Billy Dodds.
Billy Dodds hoping Caley Thistle can avoid any late transfer exits in window
0
Mathew Kain was last seen in Aviemore at around 10pm on Monday.
Concerns grow for missing 27-year-old man from Aviemore
Jayden Wallace was last seen on a train heading towards Glasgow. Supplied by Police Scotland.
Missing Renfrewshire teen Jayden Wallace known to have links in Aberdeen
Ballater Highland Games at Monaltrie Park. Picture by Kami Thomson. Picture by Kami Thomson / DC Thomson 11-08-2022`
'Couldn't have asked for better weather': Sun shines down on thousands gathered to watch…