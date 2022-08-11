Labour pledges to address ‘unjustifiable’ costs of prepayment energy meters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Labour pledges to address ‘unjustifiable’ costs of prepayment energy meters

By Press Association
August 11, 2022
Labour estimates its policy would help to bring prepayment energy prices into line with those for direct debit customers (Alamy/PA)
Labour estimates its policy would help to bring prepayment energy prices into line with those for direct debit customers (Alamy/PA)

Labour has said it wants to put a stop to “outrageous” premiums that energy prepayment meter customers face.

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said Labour would end the “unjustifiable” practice that can result in people with energy prepayment meters being charged more than those who pay by direct debit.

The call for change comes as analysts have predicted that typical energy bills could rise to approximately £3,500 in October, and more than £4,200 in January.

Labour estimates that its policy would help to bring prepayment energy prices into line with those for direct debit customers and would provide relief to four million households.

The party said its plans are part of a larger package of cost-of-living measures that Ms Reeves, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow energy secretary Ed Miliband have been working on ahead of the August price cap announcement from Ofgem.

Ms Reeves said: “It’s outrageous that people on prepayment meters have to pay more for their energy. Why should those with the least have to pay more to heat their homes and put the lights on? This is unjustifiable and morally wrong.

“As energy prices spiral, this unfair prepayment premium must end. Labour would make sure that no-one pays over the odds for the same gas and electricity that everyone else gets, as well as taking broader action to help people manage their bills over the winter.”

She added: “We’re in the midst of an energy emergency that is only going to get worse. A crisis like this requires strong leadership, but instead the Conservatives have lost control of the economy and have nothing to offer. They need to get a grip and take urgent action.

“Labour will take the action that’s needed to get us through this national emergency, and build the stronger, more secure economy Britain deserves.”

It is understood Labour would eliminate the gap between the two price caps and reimburse energy companies for the difference over the winter, estimated to cost around £113 million between October and March.

This would be paid for through a strengthened windfall tax on oil and gas companies, which the opposition claims currently has a “loophole” which allows energy giants to exploit it in order to pay less tax.

Labour’s calls for change come after a meeting between ministers and energy executives on Thursday in which the Prime Minister appealed to the bosses to help ease the cost-of-living pressures.

Following a roundtable meeting with the sector in Downing Street, Boris Johnson said: “We will keep urging the electricity sector to continue working on ways we can ease the cost-of-living pressures and to invest further and faster in British energy security.”

However, there was no announcement of any immediate new measures to help consumers.

A boss at one of the UK’s largest energy companies agreed that the regulator should look at how prepayment meter customers’ bills could be reduced.

Philippe Commaret, managing director of customers at EDF, said: “There is some correlation between customers who are financially vulnerable and those who prepay for their energy, so the fact these customers pay more is unfair.

“It is also outdated thanks to smart pay as you go meters. We would like Ofgem to look at how the price cap for smart prepayment meter customers could be reduced.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “Pre-payments meters remain an effective way for people to pay for their energy use whilst managing costs and debt, while the energy price cap protects four million pre-payment meter customers from overcharging by energy suppliers.

“We understand that global inflationary pressures are squeezing household finances. This is why we are providing a £37 billion package of support to help households in these challenging times, including a £400 discount on energy bills which can be accessed by those on prepayment meters and £1,200 to around eight million low-income households.”

