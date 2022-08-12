Rishi Sunak unveils ‘three-part plan’ to help Britons through energy crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rishi Sunak unveils ‘three-part plan’ to help Britons through energy crisis

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 2:32 am
Rishi Sunak has unveiled a ‘three-part plan’ to ease the pain of soaring energy bills as he promised to ‘provide the support required to the people who need it’ (Danny Lawson/PA)
Rishi Sunak has unveiled a 'three-part plan' to ease the pain of soaring energy bills as he promised to 'provide the support required to the people who need it' (Danny Lawson/PA)

Rishi Sunak has unveiled a “three-part plan” to ease the pain of soaring energy bills as he promised to “provide the support required to the people who need it”.

Following a dire new warning that energy bills could top £5,000 by the spring, the former chancellor said his plan consisted of “support for the most vulnerable, support for pensioners and some support for everyone”.

Writing for The Times, Mr Sunak said the first part of his plan involved using the welfare system to get money out quickly to those who need it the most.

“Having explored all options, I know this is the quickest, most effective, targeted way of getting support to these groups of people,” he said.

Initial payments have already gone out, while Mr Sunak flagged further support could come in the form of winter and cold weather payments.

Mr Sunak said all households could expect a roughly £200 boost from his VAT reduction on energy bills.

The second part of the plan involves identifying and targeting the scale of support needed, with expectations that soaring energy costs could see households £400 to £500 worse off than when Mr Sunak announced his previous support package in May.

Thirdly, the politician said he would “drive a programme to identify savings across Whitehall” in order to pay for his support scheme, which The Times said would cost around £10 billion.

“That may mean we have to stop or pause some things in Government, because Government is about tough choices,” he said.

“But we must find these savings because getting people through this winter has to be the first priority.”

He signalled the Government would likely need to raise more revenue from the Energy Profits Levy, and refused to rule out “some limited and temporary one-off borrowing as a last resort to get us through this winter”.

“The fact is we have days and weeks to act before millions of Britons are left struggling with unaffordable bills,” he said.

“I have set out my plan. It’s here in black and white.

“I call on those rejecting my tried-and-tested method to set out in detail how they would get help to those that need it in time before their bills need paying.”

