Campaign group to stage nationwide rallies over cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Campaign group to stage nationwide rallies over cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 9:10 am
Dave Ward, general Secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) is backing new campaign group Enough is Enough (James Manning/PA)
Dave Ward, general Secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) is backing new campaign group Enough is Enough (James Manning/PA)

A series of rallies will be held by a new group campaigning for the government to do more to tackle the cost-of-living crisis.

Enough is Enough announced that it will kick off a series of 50 rallies across Britain, with a launch event in London on August 17 attended by senior leaders of trade unions currently involved in disputes.

Trade unions, community groups, tenants’ organisations and politicians came together this week to launch the campaign, which has received 300,000 sign-ups and more than six million launch video views in just three days.

The main demands of the campaign are a “real” pay rise, cutting energy bills, ending food poverty, decent homes for all and “taxing the rich”.

Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union said: “There’s always another crisis and it’s always workers who pay the price.

“Working people are seeing how a tiny elite want to make their lives all about working harder and longer for less.

“Now that same elite is profiteering from a cost-of-living crisis that will drive millions into poverty with sky-high bills.

“Things can’t go on like this: it’s time to say enough is enough.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Many Afghans evacuated to the UK are still living in hotels (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
‘How much longer?’ asks Afghan refugee in hotel with pregnant wife and toddler
Strikes have been organised over the pay dispute (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New pay offer planned for council employees as strikes loom
The MS Victoria docked in Leith is already home to some Ukrainian refugees (Alamy/PA)
Second cruise ship to house Ukrainian refugees will be docked in Glasgow
Liz Truss (Danny Lawson/PA)
Civil servants ‘will find Truss antisemitism claims insulting and abhorrent’
Rishi Sunak during a visit to Bray Film Studios, near Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak questions Truss’ criticism of oil and gas windfall tax
The glass industry is one of those that uses a lot of energy (Paul Ellis/PA)
Companies could get more energy bill help from ministers
More than 21,000 people have been brought to safety to the UK from Afghanistan, the Government has said (MoD/PA)
More than 21,000 people brought to safety of UK from Afghanistan, figures show
Exam board staff will take strike action during both the A-level and GCSE results period (Ben Birchall/PA)
Exam board workers to strike as students receive GCSE and A-level results
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he expects his replacement to offer new measures to support struggling households (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Public can expect more help on cost of living from next PM, says Johnson
The strikes will take place over the next month (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Waste workers plan four-day strikes in pay row

More from The Press & Journal

Scotland's single use plastic ban
Single-use plastics are now illegal but are chippies and kebab shops still using them?…
1
Ian Blackford.
What are gun laws and should they be reviewed? Skye MP Ian Blackford believes…
0
The food trucks on the Esplanade at Fittie have transformed the beach food scene.
Fears for beach food truck revolution as Aberdeen council proposes permit overhaul
0
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin: Ellon whisky shop scoops five star VisitScotland rating, EJ Parker appointed…
Moray councillor James Allan opens up about how he almost quit politics after his Covid battle.
'There is a major divide and fighting': Lossiemouth councillor quits Tory administration
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to keep calm in bid to land win…