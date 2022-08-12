UK Government holding public to ransom with inaction on cost of living – Swinney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
UK Government holding public to ransom with inaction on cost of living – Swinney

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 9:33 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 2:49 pm
The Scottish Government has hit out at the UK Government for holding the nation to ‘ransom’ over soaring energy bills (PA)
The Scottish Government has hit out at the UK Government for holding the nation to ‘ransom’ over soaring energy bills (PA)

The UK Government’s inaction on the cost-of-living crisis is holding the country to ransom, the Deputy First Minister has said.

John Swinney has urged UK ministers to take urgent action to ease the strain on businesses and individuals as energy prices continue to rise.

It comes as Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi announced plans to present measures, such as expanding the current windfall tax, to the next prime minister – who will be chosen next month.

Mr Zahawi and Prime Minister Boris Johnson met energy firms on Thursday to discuss what more can be done in the face of rising prices.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government agreed on Thursday to hold an emergency budget review in response to the crisis.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon chaired the country’s Resilience Committee to discuss urgent measures to mitigate rising prices.

Scottish Budget 2022-23
Deputy First Minister John Swinney has criticised the UK Government’s inaction on the cost-of-living crisis (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland programme on Friday, Mr Swinney – who is standing in as Finance Secretary while Kate Forbes is on maternity leave – said difficult decisions will have to be made, including redistributing funds from the budget to help ease the burden.

He urged the UK Government to also take immediate action, including liaising with energy firms to cut costs.

He said: “We cannot be held to ransom by the fact the Conservative Party is playing out its internal challenges and conflicts.

“The country needs emphatic and decisive leadership on the question of energy. The energy market is broken and the UK Government is doing nothing.”

He said Scottish ministers speak with energy companies regularly but cannot negotiate price reductions as the matter is reserved to the UK Government.

Mr Swinney said a farmer in his Perthshire constituency has seen his annual energy bill increase from £50,000 to £200,000.

The minister said: “Unless we have the UK Government intervening in the energy market, we are going to have businesses facing unsustainability and the likelihood of unemployment rising, which of course will add to the burdens on the public.

“We talk to the large energy companies on a regular basis and we will be doing that as part of our engagement with the measures the Scottish Government’s resilience team agreed yesterday.

“But the regulation of the energy market, any specific measures to try and change the price issues that have been faced by businesses or individuals must come from the United Kingdom Government.

“It cannot by law come from the Scottish Government.”

Boris Johnson has come under fire in recent weeks for refusing to introduce urgent cost-of-living support.

A spokesperson for the outgoing Prime Minister said it is for Mr Johnson’s successor to introduce new measures.

A Treasury spokesperson said: “We know that rising prices caused by global challenges are affecting how far people’s incomes go, which is why we have continually taken action to help households by phasing in £37 billion worth of support throughout the year, which includes specific support to help people through the difficult winter ahead.

“Eight million of the most vulnerable households will see £1,200 extra support, provided in instalments across the year, and everyone will receive £400 over the winter to help with energy bills. That’s including a record fuel duty cut and a National Insurance cut worth up to £330 a year for the typical employee.”

