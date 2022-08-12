Waste workers plan four-day strikes in pay row

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Waste and recycling worker strikes will affect councils across the north and north-east after unions announced eight more days of action.

GMB Scotland and Unison said members will strike in two four-day stoppages over the next month in a dispute over pay.

Waste and recycling workers will walk out between August 26 and 29 as well as between September 7 and 10.

Authorities where GMB members have decided to strike include Aberdeen, Highland and Orkney, as well as Angus, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Falkirk, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Midlothian, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Perth and Kinross, and North Lanarkshire.

Unison members in Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire have also said they will walk out.

The announcement comes as the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities is due to make another offer to local authority staff following a meeting on Friday.

Swinney steps in

On Friday morning, deputy first minister John Swinney said councils should make a better offer.

He told the BBC: “I have listened and I announced an extra £140m of new money to go into local government on a recurring basis to support a higher pay award for members of staff.

“That is money I will have to take from another part of the Scottish government.

“When local government came to me for additional money they recognised it was not an issue for the Scottish government to solve in its entirety. It is a partnership.

“I would expect local government to match that.”

‘Political failure’

GMB Scotland has said the strikes are a “direct response” to “political failure” to make an offer its members can accept.

Its senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: “Unless Cosla and the Scottish Government make a significantly improved pay offer, more strikes will start across councils in just a few weeks.”

Notices of strike action were served this morning to Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire councils. 👉 https://t.co/O74zwRYdtK pic.twitter.com/edTerXGA05 — UNISON Scotland (@unisonscot) August 12, 2022

Unison Scotland’s head of local government Johanna Baxter said the announcement is the “first wave” of action that will “escalate” if a “significantly improved” offer is not made.

“The responsibility for this action lies squarely with the Scottish Government and Cosla, neither of whom seem to have grasped the gravity of this situation,” she said.

Unite Scotland this week announced 1,500 cleansing workers will walk out on August 24 and 31 unless an acceptable pay offer is made.

Unison has also said strike dates for school and early years workers will be announced in due course.