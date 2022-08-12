Waste workers plan four-day strikes in pay row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Waste workers plan four-day strikes in pay row

By Andy Philip and Craig Paton
August 12, 2022, 11:38 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 12:12 pm
The strikes will take place over the next month (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Waste and recycling worker strikes will affect councils across the north and north-east after unions announced eight more days of action.

GMB Scotland and Unison said members will strike in two four-day stoppages over the next month in a dispute over pay.

Waste and recycling workers will walk out between August 26 and 29 as well as between September 7 and 10.

Authorities where GMB members have decided to strike include Aberdeen, Highland and Orkney, as well as Angus, Dundee, East Ayrshire, East Lothian, Falkirk, Glasgow, Inverclyde, Midlothian, South Ayrshire, South Lanarkshire, West Lothian, Perth and Kinross, and North Lanarkshire.

Unison members in Aberdeenshire, Clackmannanshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, Stirling and South Lanarkshire have also said they will walk out.

The announcement comes as the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities is due to make another offer to local authority staff following a meeting on Friday.

Swinney steps in

On Friday morning, deputy first minister John Swinney said councils should make a better offer.

He told the BBC: “I have listened and I announced an extra £140m of new money to go into local government on a recurring basis to support a higher pay award for members of staff.

“That is money I will have to take from another part of the Scottish government.

“When local government came to me for additional money they recognised it was not an issue for the Scottish government to solve in its entirety. It is a partnership.

“I would expect local government to match that.”

‘Political failure’

GMB Scotland has said the strikes are a “direct response” to “political failure” to make an offer its members can accept.

Its senior organiser Keir Greenaway said: “Unless Cosla and the Scottish Government make a significantly improved pay offer, more strikes will start across councils in just a few weeks.”

Unison Scotland’s head of local government Johanna Baxter said the announcement is the “first wave” of action that will “escalate” if a “significantly improved” offer is not made.

“The responsibility for this action lies squarely with the Scottish Government and Cosla, neither of whom seem to have grasped the gravity of this situation,” she said.

Unite Scotland this week announced 1,500 cleansing workers will walk out on August 24 and 31 unless an acceptable pay offer is made.

Unison has also said strike dates for school and early years workers will be announced in due course.

