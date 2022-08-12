Public can expect more help on cost of living from next PM, says Johnson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Public can expect more help on cost of living from next PM, says Johnson

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 11:58 am Updated: August 12, 2022, 5:26 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he expects his replacement to offer new measures to support struggling households (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he expects his replacement to offer new measures to support struggling households (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Boris Johnson insisted on Friday that hard-hit households can expect extra help to tackle the spiralling cost of living and energy bills, regardless of who succeeds him as Prime Minister.

He also signalled that he believes the current package of measures are not enough to support British households amid a worsening economic outlook.

Inflation has dominated the race to replace Mr Johnson as frontrunner Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak offer competing visions of the best way to ease the pressure on struggling households.

Mr Johnson, speaking during a visit to north Wales, said that whoever is the next prime minister will focus on delivering extra measures to help those hit by the rising cost of living.

It comes as the latest warning suggested energy bills could top nearly £5,300 by the spring.

He also said the Government had already announced a series of measures designed to support people, but added that not everyone will yet have received that help.

Earlier, Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi said that he believed the next prime minister can “hit the ground running” to help hard-pressed families.

He said that his officials in the Treasury are “looking at all the options” for additional help this winter to ensure that either Ms Truss or Mr Sunak have the necessary information to take decisions from September 5.

Mr Johnson said he understood that things are not “easy” for many people, but insisted that there will be further help in the new year.

He told reporters: “The price of energy we’re going to bring down by investment in British supply in renewables, in nuclear and all the other.

“I’m not going to pretend that things are easy for people right now. You’re right to push me because we’re doing everything that we can.

“But there’s more money coming anyway, as a result of the decisions being taken, there will be further help coming in October and in the new year.”

He said the Government was taking short and long-term steps to address the energy crisis.

Mr Johnson added: “What we are doing is making sure that we have the fiscal firepower, we have the cash, to help people more at those two key points, in October and January.”

Asked if he believed the current package of support was enough, he said: “No, because what I’m saying what we’re doing in addition is trying to make sure that by October, by January, there is further support and what the Government will be doing, whoever is the prime minister, is making sure there is extra cash to help people.

“I think it is crucial to understand that, first of all, we realised for a long time that things were going to be tough and that’s why we put in place a lot of measures already.

Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey earlier also sought to downplay fears over energy prices, claiming they will be “nothing near” the forecasts.

Conservative leadership bid
Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Auxilione’s forecast released on Friday predicted the price cap on energy bills could reach £3,628 in October, from £1,971 today. They add it could then rise again to £4,538 in January and peak at £5,277 in April.

The worst forecast yet comes just 24 hours after Auxilione said regulator Ofgem could be forced to raise the price cap for the average household to £5,038 from next April.

Increases to the price of gas and electricity on wholesale markets are worsening the predicted rises for the cap, but they will fall if energy prices decrease.

It comes as gross domestic product (GDP) fell by 0.1% between April and June, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics.

Mr Zahawi told Sky News: “My message to families today is: we will have those options ready to go.

“Yesterday I met with the industry to look at what more we can do with the industry on direct debit, on pre-payment meters, all the things that families are worried about, we’re making sure we’re doing the work so on September 5 the new prime minister can hit the ground running and get those things into place.”

Ms Coffey also told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “Just like happened in May, we waited for Ofgem to come out with the formal changes on what might happen to energy prices or what would happen with the price cap.

“All the figures I have seen do not in any way suggest an average energy bill next year of £5,000, nothing near like that.”

Former chancellor Mr Sunak has said he is prepared to find up to £10 billion of extra support – with a vision to cover the total cost for up to 16 million vulnerable people, according to The Times.

Ms Truss has stood by her tax-cutting plans, saying it is her “first preference” before considering other measures.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer labelled Mr Johnson a “lame duck”, telling reporters during a visit to Scotland: “We do need a strategic, a credible, plan and that’s exactly what’s missing from this Government.

“For weeks now, and for weeks to come, we’ve seen the spectacle of two leadership hopefuls fighting each other, internal battle, actually arguing about just how bad they’ve been in Government and a Prime Minister who is a lame duck because he recognises there’s a problem with energy bills, but says I’m not going to do anything about it.

“So, yes, we need a strategic plan, and that’s what I will be setting out on Monday.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Many Afghans evacuated to the UK are still living in hotels (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
‘How much longer?’ asks Afghan refugee in hotel with pregnant wife and toddler
Strikes have been organised over the pay dispute (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New pay offer planned for council employees as strikes loom
The MS Victoria docked in Leith is already home to some Ukrainian refugees (Alamy/PA)
Second cruise ship to house Ukrainian refugees will be docked in Glasgow
Liz Truss (Danny Lawson/PA)
Civil servants ‘will find Truss antisemitism claims insulting and abhorrent’
Rishi Sunak during a visit to Bray Film Studios, near Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak questions Truss’ criticism of oil and gas windfall tax
The glass industry is one of those that uses a lot of energy (Paul Ellis/PA)
Companies could get more energy bill help from ministers
More than 21,000 people have been brought to safety to the UK from Afghanistan, the Government has said (MoD/PA)
More than 21,000 people brought to safety of UK from Afghanistan, figures show
Exam board staff will take strike action during both the A-level and GCSE results period (Ben Birchall/PA)
Exam board workers to strike as students receive GCSE and A-level results
The strikes will take place over the next month (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Waste workers plan four-day strikes in pay row
Liz Truss is vying to become the next prime minister (Chris Lobina/Sky News/PA)
Truss would change ‘woke’ Civil Service culture that ‘strays into antisemitism’

More from The Press & Journal

Scotland's single use plastic ban
Single-use plastics are now illegal but are chippies and kebab shops still using them?…
1
Ian Blackford.
What are gun laws and should they be reviewed? Skye MP Ian Blackford believes…
0
The food trucks on the Esplanade at Fittie have transformed the beach food scene.
Fears for beach food truck revolution as Aberdeen council proposes permit overhaul
0
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin: Ellon whisky shop scoops five star VisitScotland rating, EJ Parker appointed…
Moray councillor James Allan opens up about how he almost quit politics after his Covid battle.
'There is a major divide and fighting': Lossiemouth councillor quits Tory administration
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to keep calm in bid to land win…