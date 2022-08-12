Exam board workers to strike as students receive GCSE and A-level results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Exam board workers to strike as students receive GCSE and A-level results

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 12:08 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 1:10 pm
Exam board staff will take strike action during both the A-level and GCSE results period (Ben Birchall/PA)
Exam board staff will take strike action during both the A-level and GCSE results period (Ben Birchall/PA)

Staff at an exam board are set to take strike action during both A-level and GCSE results periods.

AQA staff were already due to strike next week but have now scheduled further dates later in the month for industrial action, Unison said.

The union said the action is planned as part of a long-running dispute regarding pay and fire and rehire threats to staff.

But AQA accused Unison of making “scaremongering claims”, and said it had “robust contingency plans in place to ensure that industrial action has no effect on results”.

Some 180 workers​, including staff in customer services ​who Unison said would normally take calls from schools, parents and pupils on results day, will take action from August 24 until 28.

GCSE results are set to come out on August 25.

Workers had already been set to strike from Wednesday to the following Sunday – coinciding with A-level results being published on Thursday August 18.

Exam board employees are also striking from Friday until Monday. This follows industrial action at the end of July​.

Unison ​North West regional manager Vicky Knight said: “​Last year staff were given a meagre wage rise. AQA employees are struggling to make ends meet and simply cannot afford to accept the miserly pay award on offer.

“On top of this, AQA is threatening dismissal and re-engagement if staff don’t accept.

“Threatening the dreadful practice of fire and rehire is no way to make progress in a dispute. AQA managers must come back to the table and discuss a fair resolution.”

An AQA spokesman said: “These are the same, scaremongering claims that Unison keeps making, and that we’ve already proved wrong: we’ve set all our grade boundaries, and yesterday we sent A-level and AS results to Ucas as we do every year. So everything is on track, and we wish all our students well for the results they’ll receive on August 18 and 25.

“Unison’s actions to deliberately target students like this are pointless and completely ineffectual. It won’t stop us from delivering the exam results our learners so richly deserve or supporting everyone afterwards.

“We have robust contingency plans in place to ensure that industrial action has no effect on results, and our records show that only 4% of our total workforce took part in that industrial action – the remaining 96% are absolutely committed to never letting our learners down.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Many Afghans evacuated to the UK are still living in hotels (LPhot Ben Shread/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
‘How much longer?’ asks Afghan refugee in hotel with pregnant wife and toddler
Strikes have been organised over the pay dispute (Andrew Milligan/PA)
New pay offer planned for council employees as strikes loom
The MS Victoria docked in Leith is already home to some Ukrainian refugees (Alamy/PA)
Second cruise ship to house Ukrainian refugees will be docked in Glasgow
Liz Truss (Danny Lawson/PA)
Civil servants ‘will find Truss antisemitism claims insulting and abhorrent’
Rishi Sunak during a visit to Bray Film Studios, near Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sunak questions Truss’ criticism of oil and gas windfall tax
The glass industry is one of those that uses a lot of energy (Paul Ellis/PA)
Companies could get more energy bill help from ministers
More than 21,000 people have been brought to safety to the UK from Afghanistan, the Government has said (MoD/PA)
More than 21,000 people brought to safety of UK from Afghanistan, figures show
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he expects his replacement to offer new measures to support struggling households (Peter Nicholls/PA)
Public can expect more help on cost of living from next PM, says Johnson
The strikes will take place over the next month (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Waste workers plan four-day strikes in pay row
Liz Truss is vying to become the next prime minister (Chris Lobina/Sky News/PA)
Truss would change ‘woke’ Civil Service culture that ‘strays into antisemitism’

More from The Press & Journal

Scotland's single use plastic ban
Single-use plastics are now illegal but are chippies and kebab shops still using them?…
1
Ian Blackford.
What are gun laws and should they be reviewed? Skye MP Ian Blackford believes…
0
The food trucks on the Esplanade at Fittie have transformed the beach food scene.
Fears for beach food truck revolution as Aberdeen council proposes permit overhaul
0
Business Briefs Bulletin
Business Briefs Bulletin: Ellon whisky shop scoops five star VisitScotland rating, EJ Parker appointed…
Moray councillor James Allan opens up about how he almost quit politics after his Covid battle.
'There is a major divide and fighting': Lossiemouth councillor quits Tory administration
0
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds.
Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to keep calm in bid to land win…