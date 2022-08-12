Sunak questions Truss’ criticism of oil and gas windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sunak questions Truss’ criticism of oil and gas windfall tax

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 12:48 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 1:16 pm
Rishi Sunak during a visit to Bray Film Studios, near Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Rishi Sunak during a visit to Bray Film Studios, near Windsor (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Rishi Sunak claimed his Tory leadership opponent Liz Truss has questions to answer about whether she would maintain the windfall tax on oil and gas profits.

Mr Sunak also pushed back at suggestions he has already lost the contest to be the next prime minister, saying many Conservative members were yet to make up their minds.

The two contenders are facing continued scrutiny to address rising living costs, as the latest predictions suggest energy bills could top £5,000 by the spring.

Mr Sunak has said he would consider using Government borrowing as a last resort to help struggling households while Ms Truss’ stance on “handouts” appears to have softened.

In an interview with Times Radio, Mr Sunak defended the windfall tax he had implemented as chancellor, claiming it would “automatically raise more money” in tax to support struggling households as energy profits increase.

The former chancellor added: “I think that is the right thing to do and I think Liz Truss last night said she opposed doing that, and actually didn’t believe in that policy, so I think that is a question for her to answer.”

He also claimed his opponent’s plans to cut taxes would do “virtually nothing” for pensioners or the least well-off.

A Sunak campaign spokesman added that Ms Truss had “blown a further £5 billion black hole in her plans” by not backing the windfall tax.

The former chancellor also pushed back when told Ms Truss is the frontrunner in the polls, saying: “I’m fighting passionately for the things that I believe are best for this country and the reception I’m getting everywhere I go is positive, people are responding well and I think I’ve got a fantastic chance to make progress in this campaign.”

Mr Sunak added that “lots of people have not made up their mind”.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

The former chancellor is prepared to find up to £10 billion of extra support for those facing rising bills in the autumn, he wrote in the Times newspaper.

Mr Sunak also refused to rule out “some limited and temporary one-off borrowing as a last resort to get us through this winter”.

At a hustings in Cheltenham on Thursday, his opponent said she would “absolutely” not support a windfall tax, claiming it is a “Labour idea”.

“It’s all about bashing business, and it sends the wrong message to international investors and to the public,” Ms Truss said.

She insisted that profit is not a “dirty word” and argued that it being treated as such is “a massive problem”.

Mr Truss has previously hinted she would consider further support for struggling households if made prime minister, but insisted she will not “write the Budget in advance”.

Liz Truss during a hustings event in Cheltenham (Ben Birchall/PA)

One of her campaign allies, the Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, told broadcasters on Friday that “absolutely every option”, including further handouts, will be considered when it comes to support with the cost of living.

“People are going to get help. I think it is about what change in help may be needed, but help is already being given and will be given in the future as well,” added the minister.

On Thursday, Boris Johnson appealed to electricity bosses to help ease the pressure as on hard-pressed families.

Representatives of major electricity companies arrived in Downing Street for crisis talks as analyst, Auxilione, said regulator Ofgem could be forced to raise the price cap for the average household to £5,038 from next April.

However the meeting failed to produce any immediate concrete help for struggling consumers, with Mr Johnson acknowledging any “significant fiscal decisions” would be a matter for his successor.

