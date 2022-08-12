Second cruise ship to house Ukrainian refugees will be docked in Glasgow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Second cruise ship to house Ukrainian refugees will be docked in Glasgow

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 2:59 pm
The MS Victoria docked in Leith is already home to some Ukrainian refugees (Alamy/PA)
A second cruise ship to house Ukrainian refugees will be docked in Glasgow, the Scottish Government has announced.

The MS Ambition will provide accommodation for up to 1,750 people seeking asylum from Ukraine.

It is expected to be fully operational by September and will offer the same level of facilities as the first vessel, which is docked in Leith, Edinburgh.

The Edinburgh ship, the MS Victoria I, has 739 rooms and can house between 1,600 and 1,700 refugees.

The Scottish Government said 10,556 displaced Ukrainians have arrived in Scotland through the super sponsor scheme since the start of the Russian invasion.

Russian invasion of Ukraine
Neil Gray said the second ship will provide ‘safe and secure accommodation’ for refugees (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The scheme was paused in July as the Scottish Government struggled to find suitable homes for all the Ukrainians who required them.

Neil Gray, minister with special responsibility for refugees from Ukraine, said: “The Scottish Government’s super sponsor scheme has now enabled more than 10,000 people to come to Scotland following the humanitarian crisis caused by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine.

“Unfortunately, there is no end to the war in sight. We are firmly focused on supporting displaced people from Ukraine who are seeking sanctuary in Scotland as they flee the war in their homeland.

“Following the arrival of the MS Victoria I – which has been well received by the people on board – the Scottish Government is chartering a second passenger ship – the MS Ambition – which will be located in Glasgow from early September.

“This will further enhance our ability to provide safe and secure accommodation for those who need it.

Mr Gray has urged Ukrainians to consider all parts of Scotland when seeking refuge.

He added: “We are getting close to capacity for the temporary accommodation currently available, particularly across the central belt.

“While areas like Glasgow and Edinburgh are more familiar to Ukrainians, we are encouraging everyone arriving here to consider other areas across Scotland, especially as we see more visas being issued.

“We can guarantee that anyone arriving here will receive a warm welcome from communities across the country, keen to provide support and open their homes.

“As a humanitarian crisis requiring a whole-of-Scotland response, the Scottish Government continues to work closely with local councils and the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities to ensure those displaced people who are already here, and those who have applied and are granted permission to travel, will be safe, secure and supported for as long as they need.”

The total number of Ukrainians offered a place in Scotland through the scheme and the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine programme is more than 13,000.

