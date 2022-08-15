Starmer pledges to freeze fuel bills by extending windfall tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Starmer pledges to freeze fuel bills by extending windfall tax

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 10:06 am Updated: August 15, 2022, 11:55 am
Sir Keir Starmer has set out Labour’s £29 billion emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over the winter (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sir Keir Starmer has set out Labour’s £29 billion emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over the winter (Jane Barlow/PA)

Sir Keir Starmer has set out a “very strong, robust, costed plan” to stop energy bills rising over the winter – paid for in part by an extension of the windfall levy on the profits of the oil and gas companies.

The Labour leader said the £29 billion plan to address the “national emergency” would freeze the energy price cap at its current level of £1,971 for six months from October, saving the average household £1,000.

He contrasted Labour’s proposal with the inaction of “lame duck” Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the “internal battle” of the Tory leadership contest, increasing the pressure on contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak to spell out how they would help families struggling with soaring bills.

Sir Keir told BBC Radio 5 Live on Monday: “Millions of people are already struggling with their bills, we all know that across the country and the hikes that are expected for this October … from a price cap of just under about £2,000 to £3,500 and then £4,200 and millions of people, millions of families are saying ‘I just can’t afford that’.

“We have a choice and this is really the political choice of the day. We either allow oil and gas companies to go on making huge profits which is what’s happening at the moment or we do something about it.

“We, the Labour Party, have said we’ll do something about it. We will stop those price rises and we will extend the windfall tax on the profits that the oil and gas companies didn’t expect to make. So we’ve got a very strong, robust, costed plan here which will stop those rises this autumn.”

Sir Keir added that scrapping the planned increases in the price cap would keep inflation down, seeing it peak at about 9% rather than the 13% the Bank of England is forecasting, making future interest rate rises less likely.

He criticised the Government and the Conservative leadership hopefuls, who both oppose extending the windfall tax.

“We’ve got to grip it because at the moment what we’ve got is two Tory leadership candidates who are fighting each other in a sort of internal battle, where their main argument seem to be about how awful their record in Government has been and a Prime Minister who’s a lame duck because he’s acknowledged there’s a problem with energy bills, but says ‘I’m not going to do anything about it’,” he said.

However, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) questioned Labour’s explanation as to how it would fund the support package.

The think tank’s director Paul Johnson said the party’s plan to cancel the energy price cap rise – if extended from the proposed six months to a year – would cost as much as the Covid furlough scheme.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Of course what it does achieve is to protect everyone entirely from the increases in energy prices, so if that is what you want to achieve that is what you need to do, but you do need to realise that is a very expensive thing to do.”

He added that it would be “true this year” that this would bring down inflation and interest on government debt payments, but warned the average rate of inflation would not change over time assuming it was only a temporary subsidy, “so that’s not a real saving … in the long run”.

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss
Tory leadership contenders Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss (Jonathan Hordle/ITV/PA)

In response, Sir Keir told BBC Breakfast: “What Paul Johnson isn’t disputing is that our plan will reduce inflation…

“Of course what he’s rightly saying is what happens after April matters because you have to maintain measures to reduce inflation.”

Asked about the potential length of the freeze, he said the situation would have to be assessed in April according to the forecasts.

He argued that other measures were needed “on food etc to keep those prices down” and to insulate 19 million homes over the next decade.

The Labour leader has been under pressure to set out how his party would address the worsening cost-of-living crisis, with former prime minister Gordon Brown last week calling for an emergency budget, a price cap freeze and the temporary nationalisation of energy firms if they reject reducing bills.

Asked if he and his party should have acted sooner, Sir Keir said he had wanted a “fully costed, comprehensive plan”.

“We’ve been working on that for six or seven weeks … I’ve got a very important job as leader of the Labour Party, leader of the Opposition, but I’ve also got another job that’s really important and that is I’m a dad and I’m not going to apologise for going on holiday with my wife and kids, it’s the first time we’ve had a real holiday for about three years.”

Sir Keir rejected calls to nationalise energy firms, saying: “If you go down the nationalisation route, then money has to be spent on compensating shareholders and I think in an emergency like this, a national emergency where people are struggling to pay their bills, I think that the right choice is for every single penny to go to reducing those bills.”

The Labour leader said his party would not go ahead with the £400 rebate on energy bills which the Government has promised all households in October, saying: “We’re not going to let the price go up in the first place and so that’s how the £400 is catered for.

“Whilst we’re cancelling parts of the Government’s approach so far, the bit we’re not cancelling is the £650 to pensioners and those on Universal Credit, so that is targeted support we would keep.”

Sir Keir said Labour was also committed to measures to increase the UK’s energy security, doubling onshore and offshore wind capacity, investing in solar, tidal and hydrogen, and bringing forward new nuclear capacity.

Sir Keir Starmer
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said Labour would not ‘let people pay a penny more’ on their winter fuel bills (Danny Lawson/PA)

In order to pay for the measures, Labour said it would close a “loophole” in the levy on the profits of the energy companies announced by Mr Sunak in May when he was chancellor, and backdate the start to January, which together with rising global prices would bring in £8 billion.

Labour said £14 billion would come from other measures such as dropping the £400 energy rebate, and abandoning pledges made by the Tory leadership contenders – such as halting the “green levy” on fuel bills, which Ms Truss is proposing, or scrapping VAT on domestic fuel bills which Mr Sunak has promised.

And by keeping inflation down, the party said it would reduce the Government’s debt interest payments by another £7 billion.

Conservative former Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis called Labour’s energy proposal a “poor policy” that did not deal with the “underlying issues” as he touted Ms Truss’s tax-cutting plans.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Applications close on September 16 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Applications open to become ‘core participant’ in Covid-19 inquiry
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been pressed to take action (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak and Truss urged to act on cost-of-living crisis with PM on holiday again
Almost 40% of students intend to use clearing this year, Ucas said (David Jones/PA)
A-level results day will not be ‘pain-free’, Ucas chief warns
The overall number of childcare providers in England dropped by around 4,000 between March 2021 and March 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Parents left without childcare after thousands of providers close
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on holiday in Greece (Oli Scarff/PA)
PM available for ‘urgent’ decisions while on holiday, says Downing Street
The number of trains will be hugely reduced in Scotland as a result of the strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Major disruption expected on Scotland’s rail network as a result of strike
HMS Lancaster sailing back to Portsmouth Naval Base after shadowing and gathering intelligence on Russian warships travelling around the UK in December 2020 (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)
‘Queen’s Frigate’ leaves base for three-year mission to the Gulf
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to be on holiday in Greece (Oli Scarff/PA)
PM still ‘working’ despite holidaying in Greece, says Tory MP
The payments should be doubled from £130 to £260 (Ian West/PA)
Double bridging payments, Scottish Government told
Vulnerable people in Birmingham are being exploited, an MP said (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Wild west’ supported housing needs oversight, ministers warned

More from The Press & Journal

Blairgowrie's Connor Graham will have home advantage at Rosemount.
Connor Graham picked to play for GB&I in Jacques Leglise Trophy on his home…
Aberdeen fans have reacted positively to a proposed later kick-off time for the Dundee United clash later in the year.
'This Machar Saturday is going to be hitting different' - Aberdeen fans pleased by…
0
nhs highland raigmore
Raigmore Hospital to be equipped with specialist kit for detecting cancer
0
Ewen Ferguson's latest win was worth just a third of the world rankings points for his victory in Qatar in March.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: A leaner DP World Tour schedule in 2023 looks…
scotrail strike action
Disruption to ScotRail services in the north and north-east likely to last five days…
0
The landslide has left two homes inaccessible. Supplied by Google.
Highland landslide will leave homeowners isolated for 'a number of days'
0