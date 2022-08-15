Double bridging payments, Scottish Government told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Double bridging payments, Scottish Government told

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 10:09 am
The payments should be doubled from £130 to £260 (Ian West/PA)
The payments should be doubled from £130 to £260 (Ian West/PA)

More than 120 charities, academics, trade unions and religious groups have urged the Scottish Government to double a benefit aimed at Scotland’s poorest families.

In 2022, bridging payments were slated to provide four payouts of £130, with two remaining to be paid this year to families with children eligible for free school meals.

In the wake of rising inflation and energy prices, the group has sent a letter to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, praising the doubling of the Scottish Child Payment, but urging her to do the same for bridging payments – which reach more households.

The child payment will rise to £25 per week and be available to families with children under 16 by the end of the year, under Scottish Government plans.

Among those who signed the letter was the Child Poverty Action Group, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation, Barnardo’s Scotland, the Children and Young People’s Commissioner, STUC general secretary Roz Foyer and Reverend Karen Hendry, the acting convener of the Church of Scotland’s faith impact forum.

“Your government has been doing the right thing by investing in financial support for families, not least through the Scottish Child Payment,” the letter said.

“This is already making a big difference, as the recent initial evaluation on its impact lays out, and which the families we talk to make clear.

“The doubling of the payment since April has been especially timely in providing additional support to families with children under six at a time of soaring food and energy prices.”

Bridging payments were introduced to support families until they could receive the child payment when eligibility is expanded, but has not been doubled in line with the benefit.

Nicola Sturgeon
The group addressed the letter to the First Minister (Jane Barlow/PA)

It added: “However, as you know, families with older children are yet to benefit. The roll-out of the payment to eligible over fives and the further increase to £25 a week are not due until the end of the year.

“Bridging payments, originally introduced to provide ‘equivalent’ support to the child payment for at least some of those older children, have not been doubled.

“At a time when further massive increases to household bills are looming, this is leaving a significant gap in the cash support available to families across Scotland.

“We are therefore writing to urge your government to help bridge that gap and, at the very least, double the October and Christmas bridging payments from £130 to £260.”

Increasing the bridging payments, the signatories said, would be a “straightforward and effective” way to support struggling households during the cost of living crisis, and would “help keep families afloat until the child payment itself is increased and fully rolled out”.

The letter said people had told the charities they were going without food so their children could eat, as well as dreading expected rises in household bills over the winter and reported feeling ashamed they were not able to provide for their children.

The Scottish Government last week announced it would carry out an emergency review of its budget to see if cash can be freed up to provide more support.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “The First Minister has committed to an emergency budget review to assess all opportunities to target additional resources to those most in need during this cost-of-living crisis.

“At the same time, we will continue to do everything within our resources and powers to help those most affected.

“This includes increasing the Scottish Child Payment to £25 per eligible child per week when we extend it to under 16s by the end of the year – with its increase to £20 in April, this represents a 150% increase within 9 months.

“We are the only nation in the UK offering this vital anti-poverty benefit, as well as bridging payments worth £520 annually to support over 148,000 school age children backed by investment £150 million last year and this.

“We will also continue to press the UK Government to use all the levers at its disposal to tackle this emergency on the scale required – these include access to borrowing, providing benefits and support to households, VAT on fuel, taxation of windfall profits and regulation of the energy market.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Applications close on September 16 (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)
Applications open to become ‘core participant’ in Covid-19 inquiry
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been pressed to take action (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak and Truss urged to act on cost-of-living crisis with PM on holiday again
Almost 40% of students intend to use clearing this year, Ucas said (David Jones/PA)
A-level results day will not be ‘pain-free’, Ucas chief warns
The overall number of childcare providers in England dropped by around 4,000 between March 2021 and March 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Parents left without childcare after thousands of providers close
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on holiday in Greece (Oli Scarff/PA)
PM available for ‘urgent’ decisions while on holiday, says Downing Street
The number of trains will be hugely reduced in Scotland as a result of the strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
Major disruption expected on Scotland’s rail network as a result of strike
HMS Lancaster sailing back to Portsmouth Naval Base after shadowing and gathering intelligence on Russian warships travelling around the UK in December 2020 (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)
‘Queen’s Frigate’ leaves base for three-year mission to the Gulf
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to be on holiday in Greece (Oli Scarff/PA)
PM still ‘working’ despite holidaying in Greece, says Tory MP
Sir Keir Starmer has set out Labour’s £29 billion emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over the winter (Jane Barlow/PA)
Starmer pledges to freeze fuel bills by extending windfall tax
Vulnerable people in Birmingham are being exploited, an MP said (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Wild west’ supported housing needs oversight, ministers warned

More from The Press & Journal

Blairgowrie's Connor Graham will have home advantage at Rosemount.
Connor Graham picked to play for GB&I in Jacques Leglise Trophy on his home…
Aberdeen fans have reacted positively to a proposed later kick-off time for the Dundee United clash later in the year.
'This Machar Saturday is going to be hitting different' - Aberdeen fans pleased by…
0
nhs highland raigmore
Raigmore Hospital to be equipped with specialist kit for detecting cancer
0
Ewen Ferguson's latest win was worth just a third of the world rankings points for his victory in Qatar in March.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: A leaner DP World Tour schedule in 2023 looks…
scotrail strike action
Disruption to ScotRail services in the north and north-east likely to last five days…
0
The landslide has left two homes inaccessible. Supplied by Google.
Highland landslide will leave homeowners isolated for 'a number of days'
0