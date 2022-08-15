‘Queen’s Frigate’ leaves base for three-year mission to the Gulf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘Queen’s Frigate’ leaves base for three-year mission to the Gulf

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 11:35 am
HMS Lancaster sailing back to Portsmouth Naval Base after shadowing and gathering intelligence on Russian warships travelling around the UK in December 2020 (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)
HMS Lancaster sailing back to Portsmouth Naval Base after shadowing and gathering intelligence on Russian warships travelling around the UK in December 2020 (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)

A Royal Navy warship known as the ‘Queen’s Frigate’ has sailed for the start of a three-year deployment to the Middle East.

HMS Lancaster, which was launched by the Queen in 1990 and named after her as the Duke of Lancaster, left Portsmouth Naval Base for the long-term deployment.

The Type 23 frigate is the second ship from the fleet to be based out of Bahrain. It will see its 200-strong crew rotate every four months.

On its way to the Middle East, HMS Lancaster will conduct patrols with two Nato task forces, firstly in northern Europe and later in the eastern Mediterranean.

A Navy spokesman said: “Once in Bahrain, the 200-strong crew – including a Royal Marines boarding team and Wildcat helicopter flight – will trade places like-for-like with a second crew in the UK every four months.

“Known as ‘forward deploying’, it spares ships the month-long voyage to and from the Middle East, allowing more time to be spent on patrol, with maintenance carried out in the Gulf rather than back in the UK.

“Lancaster’s sailors have trained extensively for their new mission, not least a six-week assessment package in March and April off Plymouth.”

Commander Tom Johnson, Lancaster’s commanding officer, said: “I am immensely proud of everything my ship’s company have achieved to prepare for this deployment.

“Although our thoughts always turn to our loved ones at home when we depart the UK, we are very much looking forward to working alongside our international partners as part of a Nato Task Group over the coming months.”

Engineering technician Ciaran Doherty, responsible for maintaining Lancaster’s communications and computer systems, said: “I am really looking forward to my first deployment and seeing the world.”

