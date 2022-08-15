Major disruption expected on Scotland’s rail network as a result of strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Major disruption expected on Scotland’s rail network as a result of strike

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 1:05 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 2:07 pm
The number of trains will be hugely reduced in Scotland as a result of the strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)
The number of trains will be hugely reduced in Scotland as a result of the strike action (Jane Barlow/PA)

Scotland’s rail network is expected to suffer significant disruption this week as a result of strike action.

Members of the RMT union who work for Network Rail announced they will walk out on Thursday and Saturday this week over a pay dispute.

While the dispute does not involve ScotRail – the publicly-owned train operator north of the border – signallers will be among those who will be striking, which will have a knock-on effect that will see most services cancelled.

Previous strike action by the union allowed just 189 services to go ahead, but that figure will increase to 378 during this round as trains are set to reach Fife and the east coast.

There will be two trains per hour between Edinburgh and Glasgow Queen Street, Edinburgh and Helensburgh Central, Glasgow Central and Hamilton, Glasgow Central and Lanark, Edinburgh and Inverkeithing, Edinburgh and Tweedbank and Milngavie and Springburn.

There will be one train per hour on the impacted days between Edinburgh and Glasgow Central, Edinburgh and North Berwick, Glasgow Queen Street and Larbert, and Glasgow Queen Street and Falkirk Grahamston.

The services will run between 7.30am and the final train will leave “well before” 6.30pm, the operator said.

ScotRail has also stressed that people should travel only if it is absolutely necessary.

“It is very unfortunate to see such widespread disruption across the whole of the Great Britain rail network and we know this will be frustrating for ScotRail customers,” said David Simpson, the operator’s service delivery director.

“Regrettably, this strike action by RMT members of Network Rail means that we will not be able to operate the vast majority of our services during the period of strike action.

“Customers should expect significant disruption to services on strike days, as well as the following day.

“We are able to operate on more routes than on the previous day of strike action, however, we are still only able to run a very limited number of services on these routes, so we’re advising customers to seek alternative means of transport and to only travel if they really need to.”

RMT secretary general Mick Lynch said the dispute was “not just about a wage rise”.

“The Government and the employers want to slash jobs, terms and conditions as well as services like ticket offices,” he said.

“The transport minister Grant Shapps is now threatening our members with P&O style fire and rehire and the reintroduction of Driver Only Operated services, which will lead to a fall in safety standards and job losses.

“If Mr Shapps proceeds on this course, RMT will use the industrial mandate it has from its 40,000 members in this dispute to take more strike action in the coming weeks and months,”

Disruption is also likely to be felt the day after the strikes, with signal boxes in the central belt able to be turned on at around 7.15am, but it could take into the afternoon, ScotRail said, to restore services in other areas.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss have been pressed to take action (Jacob King/PA)
Sunak and Truss urged to act on cost-of-living crisis with PM on holiday again
Almost 40% of students intend to use clearing this year, Ucas said (David Jones/PA)
A-level results day will not be ‘pain-free’, Ucas chief warns
The overall number of childcare providers in England dropped by around 4,000 between March 2021 and March 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Parents left without childcare after thousands of providers close
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is on holiday in Greece (Oli Scarff/PA)
PM available for ‘urgent’ decisions while on holiday, says Downing Street
HMS Lancaster sailing back to Portsmouth Naval Base after shadowing and gathering intelligence on Russian warships travelling around the UK in December 2020 (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)
‘Queen’s Frigate’ leaves base for three-year mission to the Gulf
Prime Minister Boris Johnson is reported to be on holiday in Greece (Oli Scarff/PA)
PM still ‘working’ despite holidaying in Greece, says Tory MP
The payments should be doubled from £130 to £260 (Ian West/PA)
Double bridging payments, Scottish Government told
Sir Keir Starmer has set out Labour’s £29 billion emergency plan to stop energy bills rising over the winter (Jane Barlow/PA)
Starmer pledges to freeze fuel bills by extending windfall tax
Vulnerable people in Birmingham are being exploited, an MP said (Joe Giddens/PA)
‘Wild west’ supported housing needs oversight, ministers warned
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (Danny Lawson/PA)
Starmer vows to extend windfall tax to freeze family fuel bills

More from The Press & Journal

Blairgowrie's Connor Graham will have home advantage at Rosemount.
Connor Graham picked to play for GB&I in Jacques Leglise Trophy on his home…
Aberdeen fans have reacted positively to a proposed later kick-off time for the Dundee United clash later in the year.
'This Machar Saturday is going to be hitting different' - Aberdeen fans pleased by…
0
nhs highland raigmore
Raigmore Hospital to be equipped with specialist kit for detecting cancer
0
Ewen Ferguson's latest win was worth just a third of the world rankings points for his victory in Qatar in March.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: A leaner DP World Tour schedule in 2023 looks…
scotrail strike action
Disruption to ScotRail services in the north and north-east likely to last five days…
0
The landslide has left two homes inaccessible. Supplied by Google.
Highland landslide will leave homeowners isolated for 'a number of days'
0