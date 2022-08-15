Parents left without childcare after thousands of providers close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Parents left without childcare after thousands of providers close

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 1:39 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 2:35 pm
The overall number of childcare providers in England dropped by around 4,000 between March 2021 and March 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The overall number of childcare providers in England dropped by around 4,000 between March 2021 and March 2022 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Parents are being left without childcare as thousands of providers close.

The overall number of childcare providers in England dropped by around 4,000 between March 2021 and March 2022, the largest decline since 2016, according to figures from Ofsted.

Campaign Group Pregnant Then Screwed said it had been “inundated” with messages from parents who said their nurseries were closing.

Orest Bakhovski, from Uxbridge, north west London, said he and his wife must find a new nursery by January after their local council-run facility in Hillingdon announced it would be closing at the end of December.

Orest Bakhovski, pictured with his three-year-old daughter, has to find new childcare arrangement for his two children following the closure of local council-run nurseries (Orest Bakhovski/PA)

The father of two children, aged three and eight months, said things were made harder because there were already insufficient places, with just six places available and a waiting list of 18 for the year at the nursery they are now having to leave.

The 35-year-old manager at a telecoms company said: “I think for a lot of parents it’s quite a lot of stress because, outside of just purely the cost argument, it’s a scramble to find a nursery place and maybe more so other parents than us, but it’s a real debate about ‘actually do both partners continue working or just one partner stay at home?’”

He added it was a “slap in the face” against the backdrop of the current cost-of-living crisis and that parents and carers have launched a petition to keep the nursery open.

A report to Hillingdon Council said three early years centres were recommended for closure as they were operating at a £532,000 loss “despite several attempts to improve their viability” and that “the wider early years market can absorb the provision directly provided by the council”.

Pregnant Then Screwed chief executive Joeli Brearly told the PA news agency parents across the country were “in a real mess” and the situation was a “nightmare” for providers, who are also facing a “staffing crisis”.

She said her organisation had been trying to help by giving parents advice on how to make flexible working requests.

She added: “It’s a lack of government funding that’s creating this problem.”

MP portraits
Labour’s Bridget Phillipson has criticised ‘underfunding’ of childcare (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament/PA)

Many parents living in England with children between three and four years old can currently get 30 hours of free childcare per week for 38 weeks of the year.

Neil Leitch, chief executive at the Early Years Alliance, the largest and most representative early years organisation in England with 14,000 members, said the early years sector was “facing a staff and recruitment crisis on a scale that we have not seen before” as well as “skyrocketing costs and insufficient funding”.

He added: “This means that early years providers are being forced to turn parents away because they do not have enough staff to take on more children and in some cases are even having to close because they have lost so many members of their team.

“For years we have been warning that without urgent action the early years sector would be left in crisis, putting huge pressure on families, and sadly this is becoming a reality.”

Mr Leitch accused the Government of “wasting time” looking at relaxing staff to child ratios and called for a “clear strategy”.

Labour has hit out at the Conservative government, accusing it of “deliberate underfunding”.

Bridget Phillipson MP, Labour’s Shadow Education Secretary, said: “Under the Conservatives, childcare has become unavailable and unaffordable. Another 4,000 providers have closed over the last year in a blow to parents juggling work and childcare.

“The Conservatives’ deliberate underfunding of their ‘free’ childcare hours is forcing providers to cross-subsidise by charging parents more for extras and additional hours.

“Many providers are still operating at a loss or have been forced to close their doors for good, leaving families without access to the childcare they need. The Tories are failing our children.”

Despite the decrease in the number of providers the number of childcare places has remained broadly stable since August 2015, according to Ofsted.

A Government spokesperson said £4 billion had been spent in each of the past five years to support families with the cost of childcare.

They added: “We know there are challenges facing the sector, which is why we are increasing funding to support employers with their costs, investing millions in better training for staff working with pre-school children and have set out plans to help providers run their businesses more flexibly.

“This includes plans to support more childminders into the market by reducing upfront costs.”

