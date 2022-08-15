Lib Dems urge freeze on energy bills and rail fares

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lib Dems urge freeze on energy bills and rail fares

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 10:32 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 10:38 pm
The Lib Dems are calling for a freeze on energy bills and rail fares (Peter Byrne/PA)

A freeze on rail fares and the energy price cap is the latest proposal revealed by the Liberal Democrats to tackle the soaring cost of living.

The party said the “double bill freeze” would directly combat a worsening economic outlook, saving families £2,000.

The proposal comes ahead of the publication of the latest UK unemployment and inflation data this week.

Scrapping the energy price cap rise, the party said, would save families around £1,400 a year, while freezing rail prices would save £600.

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney (PA)

Sarah Olney, the party’s Treasury spokesperson, accused Tory leadership contenders Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak of being “out of touch and out of ideas”.

“Their half-baked plans to get people through the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation are pitiful and barely scratch the surface.

“Britain is faced with a looming economic crisis which requires bold action to save families and pensioners on the brink. This month sees the double whammy of new energy and rail prices both being announced all whilst we have a zombie Government in Westminster.

“There is not a second to lose to save Britain from this crisis. Now is the time to freeze bills before it’s too late.”

The party said that cancelling the energy price cap in October will cost around £36 million, while freezing rail fares for the coming year would cost £600 million.

