Two-thirds say Government not doing enough to help with cost of living

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Two-thirds say Government not doing enough to help with cost of living

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 12:42 pm
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out further action on the cost-of-living crisis until his successor has taken office (Oli Scarff/PA)
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out further action on the cost-of-living crisis until his successor has taken office (Oli Scarff/PA)

Two-thirds of the public thinks the Government is not doing enough to help with the cost of living, a new poll has found.

The survey by Ipsos found that 66% of people think the Government is not providing enough help as rising energy bills surge back into the headlines, while only 28% think current measures are about right or too much.

These figures represent a worsening of the Government’s position in the eyes of the public since it last announced measures to help households weather the cost-of-living crisis in late May.

Following that announcement, the proportion of the public saying the Government was not doing enough fell from 76% to 49%.

But a deteriorating economic picture now appears to have reversed that trend, as forecasts from the Bank of England suggest inflation will peak higher and later, while energy bills are set to exceed £4,000 next year.

Trinh Tu, managing director of public affairs at Ipsos, said: “As the cost of living continues to rise, it will come as no surprise to see high levels of the public saying the Government is not providing enough support.”

But, she added, it is “notable” that levels of dissatisfaction with the Government are rising even among Conservative voters, 55% of whom now say not enough support is being offered.

Boris Johnson himself admitted on August 12 that current support measures are insufficient, but has ruled out taking further action before his successor as prime minister is announced on September 5.

The poll of 2,000 British adults was carried out between August 9 and 11, before Labour announced its policy of freezing energy bills for six months on Monday.

Even so, the survey found the Opposition had already started extending its lead over the Conservatives on managing the budget and cutting the cost of living.

The poll found that 44% trusted Labour to manage Britain’s taxes and spending, up from 35% in July and a seven-point lead over the Conservatives.

On cutting the cost of living, 45% trusted Labour while only 30% trusted the Conservatives – more than doubling the gap between the two parties reported in July.

Ms Tu added: “The Labour Party are now pulling ahead as the party most trusted to reduce the cost of living and manage Britain’s taxes and public spending, but still only by a minority, highlighting Keir Starmer’s own challenges as he finally sets out Labour’s plans to relieve cost-of-living pressures.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Fuel prices are expected to have driven inflation higher in July (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pressure on households to be laid bare as inflation expected to hit 10%
A women walks past a mural on Hill Street in Belfast by Ciaran Gallagher Art (PA)
Tory leadership candidates challenged to set out position on NI Protocol
Apprenticeships are still looked on with stigma compared with a university degree, a survey has suggested (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Stigma remains among students about apprenticeships versus degrees – survey
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf launched the NHS environment strategy in Orkney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
NHS to publish annual report on reducing emissions
Distilleries production manager Laura Tolmie, Liz Truss and Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross during a campaign visit to the BenRiach Distillery in Speyside, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Paul Campbell/PA)
Liz Truss rejects ‘sticking plaster’ solutions to cost-of-living crisis
Energy bills are set to soar this winter (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills could hit £5,500 next April, latest dire prediction suggests
The most disadvantaged students have effectively been put first in offer-making, Ucas said (Chris Radburn/PA)
Higher university offer rates for disadvantaged teenagers ‘make system fairer’
UK unemployment could peak at more than 5% next year (Philip Toscano/PA)
Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data
General Sir Nick Carter was head of the British armed forces at the time Kabul fell to the Taliban (Alastair Grant/PA)
Former armed forces chief describes ‘failures’ leading to fall of Kabul
Secondary school students using microscopes during a GCSE science class (Alamy/PA)
Researchers call for update to GCSE science to improve vaccine understanding

More from Press and Journal

New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0