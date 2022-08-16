Liz Truss rejects ‘sticking plaster’ solutions to cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Liz Truss rejects ‘sticking plaster’ solutions to cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 2:24 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 5:49 pm
Distilleries production manager Laura Tolmie, Liz Truss and Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross during a campaign visit to the BenRiach Distillery in Speyside, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Paul Campbell/PA)
Distilleries production manager Laura Tolmie, Liz Truss and Scottish Conservative Leader Douglas Ross during a campaign visit to the BenRiach Distillery in Speyside, as part of her campaign to be leader of the Conservative Party and the next prime minister (Paul Campbell/PA)

Liz Truss has rejected “sticking plaster” approaches to tackle the cost-of-living crisis, as she appeared to dismiss Labour’s £29 billion plan to target soaring energy costs.

The Tory leadership frontrunner, speaking to reporters in Scotland ahead of the latest round of hustings in Perth, reiterated her plan to cut taxes for households.

Sir Keir Starmer tried to seize the initiative this week, with a costed £29 billion plan to stop energy bills rising this winter, paid for in part by an extension of the windfall levy on the profits of the oil and gas companies.

He also accused Ms Truss and Rishi Sunak of lacking ideas to solve the crisis.

Conservative leadership bid
Distilleries production manager Laura Tolmie (left) gives Liz Truss and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross a tour during a campaign visit to the BenRiach Distillery in Speyside (Paul Campbell/PA)

Speaking to reporters at a whisky distillery in Elgin, north-east of Inverness, she said it was wrong to focus on “sticking plasters”.

“We’re still in the leadership contest at the moment. Now, my priority is reducing taxes so people can keep more of their own money at the same time as making sure we boost energy supply.

“It is wrong to just keep sticking plasters on this problem.

“What we actually need to do is make sure we are unleashing more energy, for example, from the North Sea.

“We’re investing in technologies like nuclear, and we’re finding more renewable energy as well.

“We need to solve this problem for the long term.”

Both Ms Truss and Mr Sunak have faced calls in recent days to take urgent action to tackle the cost-of-living crisis gripping households, even as Downing Street ruled out once again any co-ordination between Boris Johnson and his two would-be successors to offer more immediate solutions to the issue.

Mr Sunak’s campaign hit out at his rival on Tuesday, urging her to “come clean” on her cost-of-living plan.

A campaign spokesperson said: “It’s not good enough to say wait until late September. Families need certainty now – bills are going to go up and wages have taken a hammer blow from rising inflation.”

The Foreign Secretary, who is seen as the favourite to replace Boris Johnson as prime minister in a few weeks, was given a chance to sample some local whisky during the visit with Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.

Ms Truss and Mr Sunak will face off in a hustings in Perth later this evening, before heading to Belfast for another hustings on Wednesday.

Both are expected to be grilled on Scottish independence, devolution and their plans to tackle inflation during the hustings on Tuesday.

It comes as a new poll revealed that a quarter of Scots would be more likely to support Scottish independence regardless of who becomes the next prime minister.

The poll, a survey of 1,002 Scots done by Survation and Diffley Partnerships for Charlotte Street Partners, also asked if voters were more likely to support Scottish independence if Ms Truss were to win No 10.

POLITICS Tories
(PA Graphics)

Twenty per cent said they were “much more likely”, while 5% said they would “a little more likely” to back separation.

Some 22% said Ms Truss’ appointment would not change their view and they would support independence regardless, while 36% said they did not support independence and her election would not change that stance.

When asked the same question in reference to Mr Sunak, 19% said they were much more likely, while 7% said they were a little more likely.

Asked about the 25% of people who told the poll they were more likely to back independence if Ms Truss wins, she vowed to “deliver for the people of Scotland” to win over voters.

She told reporters: “I’m somebody who was partly brought up in Scotland, and I care passionately about this country.

“What people care about when they come to vote in an election is who is delivering.”

Ms Truss, who received a boost on Tuesday as 11 Government whips declared their backing for her, stressed the need for investment and low taxes in response to official figures showing workers’ pay lagging behind inflation at record levels.

She told broadcasters: “What’s very important is we get our economy growing. We are unleashing investment right across the United Kingdom.

“I’m here at a whisky distillery talking about how it’s important that we back industries like the whisky industry, we get more investment in. That’s why it’s important we keep taxes low.

“We unleash investment by changing the rules we have at the moment which rolled EU rules and we turbocharged growth right across our economy. That is the best way to deliver better wages, but also more jobs and more growth.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Fuel prices are expected to have driven inflation higher in July (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pressure on households to be laid bare as inflation expected to hit 10%
A women walks past a mural on Hill Street in Belfast by Ciaran Gallagher Art (PA)
Tory leadership candidates challenged to set out position on NI Protocol
Apprenticeships are still looked on with stigma compared with a university degree, a survey has suggested (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Stigma remains among students about apprenticeships versus degrees – survey
Health Secretary Humza Yousaf launched the NHS environment strategy in Orkney (Andrew Milligan/PA)
NHS to publish annual report on reducing emissions
Energy bills are set to soar this winter (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Energy bills could hit £5,500 next April, latest dire prediction suggests
The most disadvantaged students have effectively been put first in offer-making, Ucas said (Chris Radburn/PA)
Higher university offer rates for disadvantaged teenagers ‘make system fairer’
UK unemployment could peak at more than 5% next year (Philip Toscano/PA)
Economists see worrying signs in new unemployment data
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ruled out further action on the cost-of-living crisis until his successor has taken office (Oli Scarff/PA)
Two-thirds say Government not doing enough to help with cost of living
General Sir Nick Carter was head of the British armed forces at the time Kabul fell to the Taliban (Alastair Grant/PA)
Former armed forces chief describes ‘failures’ leading to fall of Kabul
Secondary school students using microscopes during a GCSE science class (Alamy/PA)
Researchers call for update to GCSE science to improve vaccine understanding

More from Press and Journal

New Cove Rangers signing Charlie Gilmour. Picture by Cove Rangers FC.
St Johnstone midfielder Charlie Gilmour joins Cove Rangers
Paula Stillie reunited with her late father's family. Picture by Wall to Wall / ITV.
Buckie woman in tears as she is reunited with long lost Native American relatives
Rachel Amery Story - CR0037413 - The seventh Conservative leadership election hustings taking place at Perth Concert Hall and is hosted by Colin Mackay. Picture shows protests outside the concert hall -- Perth Concert Hall, Horsecross Plaza, Mill Street, Perth - Tuesday 16th August 2022 -- Pic credit Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
Conservative supporters pelted with eggs as Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak prepare for leader…
Borough Briggs, the home of Elgin City.
Caley Thistle defender joins Elgin City on loan
Ryan Calvert saved the girl from downing. Supplied by Ryan Calvert.
'I did what everyone else would have done': Aberdeen man saves girl, 9, from…
0
The Wingate-Dicks family from Inverness.
New Chas appeal to help families like Inverness couple with son who needs 24/7…
0