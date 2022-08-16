NHS to publish annual report on reducing emissions

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The NHS in Scotland is to publish annual reports into its progress towards reaching net-zero emissions by 2040.

A new strategy aimed at making the health service environmentally friendly will focus on five main areas, including ensuring NHS buildings are well insulated and use renewable heating systems.

By 2038, the NHS hopes to have all of its buildings heated by renewable sources.

There is also a goal of using low-emission, electric vehicles for travel and making sites more accessible by public transport.

Ahead of the 2040 deadline, it aims to reduce emissions by 75% compared with the 1990 baseline by 2030.

The strategy also aims to cut emissions from the NHS’s supply of goods and services, as well as medicines such as anaesthetic gases.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf launched the strategy as he visited Balfour Hospital in Orkney.

He said: “As we continue our efforts to push ahead with the recovery of health and social care after the challenges of the last two years, we need to think long term about how to make services more sustainable.

“With such a large estate, environmental sustainability is a key part of that for the NHS, so I’m pleased to be able to launch this strategy today.

“Our approach will help us to build on the great work which has already been done to accelerate our efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and become environmentally sustainable.”

He continued: “As well as the environmental impacts, I am also very mindful of the recent increase in energy prices, and there is a clear benefit in reducing energy use and increasing efficiency in everything we do.

“To achieve the transformational change that is necessary we need to establish a culture where resources are safeguarded and used responsibly.

“With that in mind I have been really impressed with what I have seen in Orkney.

“The team here are driving forward innovative ways to ensure they have low carbon emissions.”