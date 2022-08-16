Stigma remains among students about apprenticeships versus degrees – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Stigma remains among students about apprenticeships versus degrees – survey

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 4:24 pm
Apprenticeships are still looked on with stigma compared with a university degree, a survey has suggested (Taylor Wimpey/PA)
Stigma and dated views remain around apprenticeships as being second-rate to a university degree, a survey has suggested.

Graduate careers service Prospects said views of apprenticeship content on its website have dropped by 7% compared with last year, while views on advice for getting into university have increased by 38%.

The Prospects Early Careers Survey from education technology organisation Jisc found that while 60% of school and college students surveyed said they are hoping to do an undergraduate degree at university, just 12% would like to do an apprenticeship.

Some 39% of those opting to go to university said they think a degree has a better reputation than an apprenticeship, and one in 10 said their parents are against the apprentice route.

Just under half (43%) of students surveyed whose parents went to university said a degree has a better reputation, and 13% said they would not take the apprenticeship route because of their parents’ views.

Meanwhile, among students whose parents did not go to university, a lower percentage – one third – said a degree has a better reputation than an apprenticeship and 8% said their parents are against the apprenticeship route.

The results of the survey – which had 5,255 responses from students and graduates in January and February this year – also suggested school students are most reliant on their families for careers advice (65%), rather than going to teachers (57%) and careers professionals (35%).

Chris Rea, careers expert at Prospects for Jisc, said: “Careers that were once only accessible through higher education are now viable routes for those who want to do an apprenticeship.

“However, despite the equality of esteem apprenticeships have acquired in the eyes of government and educators, some stigma remains in the public mind.

“Dated views place apprenticeships as second-rate to university and an option more suitable for low-attaining students, but modern apprenticeships are a very different career opportunity to when many parents were at school.

“In particular, degree apprenticeships offer an alternative way of accessing higher education while also gaining valuable work experience.”

This year, around 1,000 students will get results for the first wave of T-level subjects – introduced in 2020 – which are equivalent in size to three A-levels and are intended to help young people progress to skilled employment, university or apprenticeships.

Meanwhile, a separate survey of some 500 employers suggested 74% are less interested in university degrees than a decade ago.

The research for jobs website Indeed suggested employers consider a strong work ethic (62%) and a willingness to learn (63%) to be the biggest attributes for people wanting a successful career, valuing them more than someone having a good university degree (13%) or high A-level results (11%).

