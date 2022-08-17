UK house price growth slows to 11-month low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Business UK and abroad

UK house price growth slows to 11-month low

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 10:59 am Updated: August 17, 2022, 11:36 am
UK house prices rose by 7.8% annually in June as growth slowed sharply in the face of pressure on households and rising interest rates, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)
UK house prices rose by 7.8% annually in June as growth slowed sharply in the face of pressure on households and rising interest rates, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)

UK house prices rose by 7.8% annually in June as growth slowed sharply in the face of pressure on households and rising interest rates, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed that growth pulled back from 12.8% in May.

The latest figure represented the weakest growth since July last year.

ECONOMY House
(PA Graphics)

Property price increases partly slowed year on year due to a jump last June as prospective buyers sought to strike deals ahead of the end of the stamp duty holiday.

The ONS said the average house price was £286,000 in June, representing a £20,000 increase against the same month last year.

In England, average house prices increased by 7.3% to £305,000 over the year.

In Wales, the average prices grew 8.6% to £213,000, while in Scotland prices rose 11.6% to £192,000, and in Northern Ireland they increased 9.6% to £169,000.

ONS house prices statistician Ceri Lewis said: “While annual growth slowed, house prices continue to increase and average prices have now reached record levels in England, Wales and Scotland.

“Rents continue to climb across the country, with sustained pick-up in London which saw its strongest growth since the beginning of 2017.”

The statistics body also revealed in separate data that private rental prices paid by tenants grew by 3.2% in the 12 months to July.

It represents an acceleration from 3% in June and is the largest annual growth since January 2016.

Nick Leeming, chairman of estate agent Jackson-Stops, said: “On the same day that inflation has reached double figures, a slight sense of restraint is starting to creep into the property market.

“The impact of the higher cost of borrowing and less consumer spending power is likely to gradually filter through over the rest of the year.

“For now, an expected seasonal dip in activity over the summer months should remain front of mind before we declare a market adjustment.”

