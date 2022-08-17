Sunak heavily outspends Truss on Facebook adverts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics

Sunak heavily outspends Truss on Facebook adverts

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 11:50 am
Rishi Sunak speaks at a hustings event in Pert (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rishi Sunak speaks at a hustings event in Pert (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rishi Sunak’s campaign has poured almost £24,000 into Facebook advertising since the middle of July, heavily outspending his Tory leadership rival Liz Truss.

The former chancellor has spent £23,810 on 208 adverts since July 16, according to data from Facebook’s advert library.

The money has been used to promote posts from both Mr Sunak’s personal Facebook page and one for his campaign named Ready4Rishi, and has made him one of the top 20 UK spenders on Facebook advertising in the past month.

Ms Truss has spent far less, paying £6,590 to promote 20 adverts over the same period.

On August 14, the most recent day for which data is available, Ms Truss’s campaign recorded no spending on Facebook advertising while Mr Sunak’s campaign spent £1,635.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss has spent far less on Facebook advertising than her leadership rival (Jane Barlow/PA)

A spokesperson for Mr Sunak’s campaign said: “There all kinds of ways to communicate Rishi’s message and online advertising is an effective one that has the potential to reach millions of people every week.

“It’s vital people understand what Rishi has to offer the country, particularly in what is going to be challenging times for the country.”

In line with what is understood to be the age profile of Conservative members, data from Facebook shows both candidates have mainly targeted their adverts at older users.

Several of Ms Truss’s adverts, for example, were not shown to anyone under the age of 35 while those aged over 65 made up the bulk of recipients.

Mr Sunak’s adverts are understood to be targeted at members and to have encouraged 10,000 of them to sign up to his campaign.

The Labour Party has also used the Tory leadership contest as a spur for Facebook advertising, using some of the £10,200 it has spent since July 16 to promote posts critical of the candidates.

In recent days, these have mainly focused on the frontrunner, Ms Truss, but the party’s single largest spend on an attack ad involved Mr Sunak.

Conservative leadership bid
Rishi Sunak speaking at an event in Tunbridge Wells, where he boasted about diverting money from ‘deprived urban areas’ during his tenure as chancellor (Peter Nicholls/PA)

On August 10, Labour spent between £2,000 and £2,500 promoting a post featuring a video in which the former chancellor boasted to an audience in Tunbridge Wells that he had diverted funds from “deprived urban areas” to more prosperous towns.

Labour described his comments as “scandalous” but Mr Sunak defended them by saying he was “making the point that deprivation exists right across our country”.

The advert featuring the video was seen by between 600,000 and 700,000 people, according to Facebook data.

In contrast, the Conservative Party’s official Facebook page has had just one advertising campaign in the past month, promoting a post encouraging users to tell the next prime minister what their priorities are.

The advert cost £997 and was overwhelmingly targeted at older Facebook users, with 72% of those shown the post aged over 65 and another 12% aged between 55 and 64.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (PA)
Mixed views on Tory leadership contenders from party members in Northern Ireland
Rishi Sunak during a Tory leadership hustings event at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Sunak attacks Truss’s tax plans as 10.1% inflation adds to cost-of-living crisis
Undated handout photo of Phoenix, 33, from Crystal Palace, south east London, who has struggled to provide for her four children who are aged between four and 15 years old. The mother of four has described how she “broke down in tears” having to pick between food and gas, as the cost of living soars. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.
Mother-of-four says ‘every day is a struggle’ as cost of living soars
Ukrainians need help finding permanent homes, a charity said (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘No simple way’ for Ukrainian refugees to find permanent homes, UK hosts warn
Nicola Sturgeon has called for Cosla to make a ‘decent’ pay offer to council staff (Jeff Mitchell/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon: Councils should make ‘decent’ 5% pay offer to avert strikes
The number of vacancies at top UK universities is down on last week, one day ahead of A-level results (Chris Ison/PA)
Clearing vacancies down after ‘admin blip’ ahead of A-level results day
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Zahawi condemns Labour’s energy plan for rewarding ‘wealthier people like me’
How can households cope with the rising cost of living? (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What can households do to cope with soaring inflation?
Credit card spending has shot up by a third (PA)
Spending on credit cards up a third amid cost-of-living crunch
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny Lawson/PA)
British employees amongst hardest working in the world, says Truss ally

More from Press and Journal

Up to two permits can be bought for £30
Highland Council garden waste collection changes
Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0