Zahawi condemns Labour’s energy plan for rewarding ‘wealthier people like me’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Zahawi condemns Labour’s energy plan for rewarding ‘wealthier people like me’

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 12:34 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 2:34 pm
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Nadhim Zahawi has denounced Labour’s plan to freeze fuel bills as it would reward “people like me who are at the wealthier end of the spectrum”.

The Chancellor defended the Government’s support for under-pressure households as new figures showed they suffered a worse-than-expected hit in July as food prices pushed inflation to a 40-year high.

Mr Zahawi disputed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer’s argument that scrapping planned increases in the energy price cap would keep down inflation and interest on government debt payments.

Speaking during a visit to a holiday club for children at Sydenham School in south-east London, the Chancellor told reporters: “They talk about paying for some of it because inflation would come down.

“What we see today, actually inflation plays through on food costs, and so their numbers are out on this and they need to work out and be honest with the nation how they’re going to pay for this.

“The other problem with it is, actually, you’re rewarding people like me who are the wealthier end of the spectrum and people who might have very high energy uses and be wealthy.

“Is that the right thing to do when money’s tight, when we should be targeting it to deliver that help and be resilient against (Russian President Vladimir) Putin? Is that really the right thing to do, to waste money on wealthier households that have high consumption?

“I don’t think that’s right, with respect to Keir Starmer.”

Mr Zahawi, who helped found polling company YouGov, is believed to be one of the richest politicians in the House of Commons.

The Chancellor said that if Labour’s plan to freeze the energy price cap at its current level of £1,971 for six months from October were to be extended, it could amount to “£90 billion of spend when we’ve already obviously spent £408 billion on the Covid response and we’re spending £37 billion now”.

He added: “I would much rather see targeted support for those families.”

ECONOMY Inflation
(PA Graphics)

It was put to Mr Zahawi that Tory leadership frontrunner Liz Truss, who he is backing, is proposing untargeted tax cuts that would benefit wealthier households.

He replied that Ms Truss would impose a moratorium on green energy levies and reverse the national insurance increase.

He added: “But what she has also said is she won’t be writing a budget on the leadership campaign, she will do it once she walks into Number 10.

“My task, my responsibility, is to give her the options to be able to make that decision of how she targets the help for those families that we know are going to need it as we get through winter.”

Labour responded to Mr Zahawi’s criticism by saying its plan had widespread backing and would “fix the problems immediately and for the future”.

Ed Miliband, Labour’s shadow secretary for climate change and net zero, said: “The energy price cap freeze is a crucial measure in dealing with a national emergency and would immediately deal with rising energy bills and a cost-of-living crisis.

“This is a measure backed by a huge majority of the British public, but is simply being ignored by Tory leadership candidates who are far more focused on playing politics.

“Families are worried about how they will pay their bills and instead of fixing the real issues, the Conservatives continue their infighting, offering no substantive ideas to help the British public meet the challenges they face.

“Labour’s fully-funded plan would fix the problems immediately and for the future. It would mean people not paying a penny more on their energy bills this winter, saving the typical household £1,000, as well as providing the foundations for a stronger, more secure economy”.

Meanwhile, the Chancellor also denied that the Government is waiting to provide families with additional support amid the energy crisis.

Asked why the country has to wait until January for support, while Labour has set out its plan for the autumn, he said: “We’re not waiting. We’ve got £37 billion and we’re part of the way through that, so £400 in the next couple of months off people’s energy bills for everybody.

“The eight million people who need the most urgent help are getting at least £1,200 of additional direct payments to them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak (PA)
Mixed views on Tory leadership contenders from party members in Northern Ireland
Rishi Sunak during a Tory leadership hustings event at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Sunak attacks Truss’s tax plans as 10.1% inflation adds to cost-of-living crisis
Undated handout photo of Phoenix, 33, from Crystal Palace, south east London, who has struggled to provide for her four children who are aged between four and 15 years old. The mother of four has described how she “broke down in tears” having to pick between food and gas, as the cost of living soars. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.
Mother-of-four says ‘every day is a struggle’ as cost of living soars
Ukrainians need help finding permanent homes, a charity said (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘No simple way’ for Ukrainian refugees to find permanent homes, UK hosts warn
Nicola Sturgeon has called for Cosla to make a ‘decent’ pay offer to council staff (Jeff Mitchell/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon: Councils should make ‘decent’ 5% pay offer to avert strikes
The number of vacancies at top UK universities is down on last week, one day ahead of A-level results (Chris Ison/PA)
Clearing vacancies down after ‘admin blip’ ahead of A-level results day
How can households cope with the rising cost of living? (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What can households do to cope with soaring inflation?
Rishi Sunak speaks at a hustings event in Pert (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sunak heavily outspends Truss on Facebook adverts
Credit card spending has shot up by a third (PA)
Spending on credit cards up a third amid cost-of-living crunch
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny Lawson/PA)
British employees amongst hardest working in the world, says Truss ally

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0