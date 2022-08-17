‘No simple way’ for Ukrainian refugees to find permanent homes, UK hosts warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
‘No simple way’ for Ukrainian refugees to find permanent homes, UK hosts warn

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 2:18 pm
Ukrainians need help finding permanent homes, a charity said (Ben Birchall/PA)
Ukrainians need help finding permanent homes, a charity said (Ben Birchall/PA)

More than a thousand UK hosts of Ukrainian refugees have signed an open letter asking the Government to make it easier for them to move into permanent homes.

The Government has been warned that “there is currently no simple way for them to find their own homes” amid pressures on social housing and the private rented sector.

Around 79,000 refugees have come to the UK under the Homes For Ukraine sponsorship scheme, with hosts expected to provide accommodation for at least six months.

Some of these placements will be approaching their end, with these refugees needing to find alternative accommodation either independently or with another sponsor.

Already, more than 1,300 Ukrainian single households and families have been assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness as of July 2, amid placements breaking down and accommodation proving unsuitable.

Councils fear that homelessness could rise as initial six-month placements with some hosts end.

The Sanctuary Foundation, which organised the letter, said finding appropriate and affordable long-term accommodation “is one of the greatest challenges” to the scheme.

The charity published the letter on Tuesday – and as of Wednesday afternoon it had been signed by around 1,200 hosts who have opened up their homes to just under 3,000 refugees.

It reads: “As hosts who care deeply about the future of the Ukrainians in our homes, we ask the Government to help us ensure they are able to take the next steps towards integration in our communities.

“There is currently no simple way for them to find their own homes, with social housing and the private rental sector already stretched and difficult to access.”

The hosts are calling for the Government to take a series of practical steps to help refugees find permanent accommodation, including for Universal Credit housing allowance to be topped up for 12 months to enable refugees to remain in their local area.

They are calling for local authorities to be guarantors for those trying to rent a home, and for the Government to outline a clear re-matching process and to recruit more hosts.

And they echoed calls from the Local Government Association to increase the £350 a month “thank you” payment, which would help hosts providing accommodation for longer than six months and those “bearing the brunt of the cost-of-living crisis”.

The letter adds: “Knowing that our guests can move on swiftly and safely when they and we are ready to do so will make a big difference, and will reduce stress for those who have already faced so much trauma fleeing a war, as well as for those of us hosting them.”

