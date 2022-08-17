Sunak attacks Truss’s tax plans as 10.1% inflation adds to cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Sunak attacks Truss’s tax plans as 10.1% inflation adds to cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: August 17, 2022, 3:24 pm
Rishi Sunak during a Tory leadership hustings event at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)
Rishi Sunak during a Tory leadership hustings event at the Culloden Hotel in Belfast (Niall Carson/PA)

Rishi Sunak has stepped up his attacks on Tory leadership rival Liz Truss’s tax plans, warning millions face a “very tough time” this winter without direct support.

The former chancellor said the Foreign Secretary would be guilty of “moral failure” if she does not focus on the most vulnerable, as the cost-of-living crisis deepened on Wednesday.

Ms Truss instead insisted “taxes are too high and they are potentially choking off growth”, as she promised an emergency budget to tackle the situation.

The clash in visions came as spiralling food prices and the cost of other essentials pushed inflation to a 40-year high.

The Office for National Statistics said the Consumer Prices Index measure of inflation hit 10.1% last month.

At a leadership hustings in Belfast, Mr Sunak said steering the country through the winter as energy prices soar is the “most important” short-term issue.

Conservative leadership bid
Liz Truss during a campaign visit at Belfast Harbour (Clodagh Kilcoyne/PA)

“I think millions of people are at risk of a very tough time and I’ve been very clear that my plan is to support them,” he said.

“I believe that we have to support vulnerable groups, those on low incomes and pensioners, directly with financial support, because a tax cut does not work for those people.

“Liz’s plan is to say ‘well I believe in tax cuts not direct support’. I don’t think that’s right because a tax cut for someone on her salary means £1,700 of help.”

Someone on the national living wage would get a tax cut of £1 a week, he said, while it is worth “precisely zero” for a pensioner who is not working.

“That’s not a plan that I think is right for our country,” Mr Sunak said.

“If we don’t directly help those vulnerable groups, those on the lowest incomes, those pensioners, then it will be a moral failure of the Conservative Government and I don’t think the British people will forgive us for that.”

Ms Truss alleged that less revenue would be raised for the public purse if taxation remains too high because businesses are less likely to invest and people are less likely to set up businesses or “go into work”.

“I think we have got to the stage in our economy where taxes are too high and they are potentially choking off growth,” the frontrunner in the race told Tory members.

During the Northern Ireland leg of the UK-wide battle for Downing Street, the contenders both faced questions on how they would get powersharing back up and running in Stormont.

The Democratic Unionist Party has refused to re-enter a devolved Executive in protest against the post-Brexit trading arrangements for goods crossing the Irish Sea.

Ms Truss said progress through Parliament on her controversial Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, which would allegedly break international law, will “see powersharing re-established”.

She insisted the legislation is “absolutely legal” and vowed to be “very clear” with US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi over the Northern Ireland Protocol, amid fears in Washington that the UK’s action threatens the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Sunak said there is “probably not an enormous amount of disagreement” between the rivals on the subject, as he too backs the legislation.

But he said the Bill “will take time to pass” so he will negotiate with the EU, France and the Republic of Ireland to seek a swifter resolution if possible.

“If that negotiated outcome is there it will be far quicker than waiting for the Bill to pass, so it’s worth at least trying – but be in no doubt about my resolve to fix the situation with the protocol, which I think will unlock the powersharing and bring people back together,” he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

Undated handout photo of Phoenix, 33, from Crystal Palace, south east London, who has struggled to provide for her four children who are aged between four and 15 years old. The mother of four has described how she “broke down in tears” having to pick between food and gas, as the cost of living soars. Issue date: Thursday May 12, 2022.
Mother-of-four says ‘every day is a struggle’ as cost of living soars
Ukrainians need help finding permanent homes, a charity said (Ben Birchall/PA)
‘No simple way’ for Ukrainian refugees to find permanent homes, UK hosts warn
Nicola Sturgeon has called for Cosla to make a ‘decent’ pay offer to council staff (Jeff Mitchell/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon: Councils should make ‘decent’ 5% pay offer to avert strikes
The number of vacancies at top UK universities is down on last week, one day ahead of A-level results (Chris Ison/PA)
Clearing vacancies down after ‘admin blip’ ahead of A-level results day
Chancellor of the Exchequer Nadhim Zahawi (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Zahawi condemns Labour’s energy plan for rewarding ‘wealthier people like me’
How can households cope with the rising cost of living? (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
What can households do to cope with soaring inflation?
Rishi Sunak speaks at a hustings event in Pert (Jane Barlow/PA)
Sunak heavily outspends Truss on Facebook adverts
Credit card spending has shot up by a third (PA)
Spending on credit cards up a third amid cost-of-living crunch
Liz Truss during a hustings event in Darlington, County Durham (Danny Lawson/PA)
British employees amongst hardest working in the world, says Truss ally
UK house prices rose by 7.8% annually in June as growth slowed sharply in the face of pressure on households and rising interest rates, new figures show (Yui Mok/PA)
UK house price growth slows to 11-month low

More from Press and Journal

Aden Country Park, Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
First ever Buchan Trail Marathon to showcase the area's well-loved sites
orkney rape
Two arrests in Orkney as police investigate separate rapes in Kirkwall
0
Police were called to a single-vehicle crash in Peterhead at around 11am. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Man taken to hospital after one-car crash in Peterhead
0
Police are appealing for information following the incident on Braeview Road. Supplied by Google Maps.
Vandalism of Buckie home results in 'considerable cost of repairs'
0
Coastguard helicopter Rescue 900.
Injured crewman transferred to ambulance service in Lerwick by coastguard
0
Maryculter Woods could offset the carbon dioxide of 84 people. Supplied by Justin Thomas
Aberdeenshire community woodlands could offset 80 people's carbon emissions
0