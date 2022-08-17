Premature babies no more likely to underperform by end of school – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Premature babies no more likely to underperform by end of school – study

By Press Association
August 17, 2022, 6:02 pm
A new-born baby’s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA)
A new-born baby’s feet (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Children born pre-term are at no greater risk of underperforming by the end of secondary school than those who arrive at full-term unless they were very premature, a study suggests.

Despite premature babies being more likely to go on to have poorer attainment in primary education, this trend only continues up to the age of 16 for those born earlier than 32 weeks, the research found.

The study, by researchers Dr Neora Alterman and Maria Quigley and published in the journal Plos One, used data on children born in England from 2000-2001 who were surveyed in the population-based UK Millennium Cohort Study.

It defines pre-term births as those before 37 weeks and very pre-term births as those before 32 weeks of pregnancy.

Of 11,695 children in that sample, the authors analysed data on attainment in primary school at age 11 for 6,950 pupils, and information on secondary school attainment at age 16 for 7,131 pupils.

At the end of primary school, children born very pre-term were more than twice as likely not achieve the expected level in English and maths as those born full-term, and all premature babies were more likely to underperform, the researchers say.

School exam stock
An exam in progress at Pittville High School, Cheltenham (David Davies/PA)

But at the end of secondary school, only children born before 32 weeks were at any increased risk of failing to pass five GCSEs, according to the study.

60% in this group did not reach that benchmark, compared with 45.2% among the total sample, the researchers say.

They added that further studies were needed to confirm the result.

The authors, both of both of Oxford Population Health, conclude that children born very prematurely may benefit from screening for cognitive and language difficulties prior to school entry.

They added: “Our study showed that birth at any gestational age earlier than full term was associated with poorer attainment at the end of primary school.

“However, at the end of compulsory education, these pupils had similar outcomes to their peers, except for pupils born at less than 32 weeks, who remained at risk of low attainment.”

