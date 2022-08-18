Brighton College student turns down Cambridge University to study at Yale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Brighton College student turns down Cambridge University to study at Yale

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 8:42 am
Brighton College head boy Shaun Pexton (Brighton College/PA)
Brighton College head boy Shaun Pexton (Brighton College/PA)

The head boy at Brighton College has turned down an offer of a place at Cambridge University to continue his education across the pond.

Shaun Pexton achieved five A* grades in chemistry, physics, maths, further maths and history – and he is one of 16 pupils at the Sussex college choosing to study in America rather than the United Kingdom.

Shaun has accepted an offer to study at Yale University and will be joined by two other Brighton College pupils, Kieran Malandain and Matias Paz Linares.

Last year Shaun swam the Channel to raise money for mental health charity YoungMinds.

He said: “I spent my younger years in Hong Kong and Singapore, and I’m now moving on to Yale University in the US – but my roots will always be here in Brighton, and I know that my years at Brighton College will remain some of the best of my life.”

This year 60% of grades at Brighton College were A*s – and 79 pupils achieved at least three A*s.

The last time exams were held, Brighton College was the top co-educational school in England, and was named UK School of the Decade by The Sunday Times.

College headmaster Richard Cairns said: “It was always going to be a challenge for this year’s cohort because they had no previous GCSE exam experience, so it is wonderful that they have risen to the challenge, smashing the record in 2019 when exams were last sat in person.

“Nearly all Brighton College pupils have secured places at top universities.

“Twenty-four received Oxbridge offers but it is noticeable that there has been a real shift in emphasis towards the United States, with 16 heading off to North America.”

