Number of children in temporary accommodation rises by 17% in a year

The number of children in temporary accommodation in Scotland has risen by more than 1,000 in the past year, official data shows.

The Scottish Government figures, released on Thursday shows some 35,230 applications for homelessness assistance were made in 2021-22, a 3% increase from 34,286 the year before.

As of March 31, there were 26,166 live homelessness cases in Scotland – almost two-and-a-half times the number in 2003 (10,643).

While the number of households in temporary accommodation as of March 31 rose by 4% – from 13,359 to 13,945 – the number of children in short-term housing has risen by 17% – from 7,385 to 8,635.

Since 2002, the figure has almost quadrupled from 2,390.

Most (1,755) households with children or pregnant women in temporary accommodation are in homes furnished by local councils, while 1,055 are in housing association properties.

The data showed that 65 were in women’s refuges, 55 in bed and breakfasts and 10 on local authority hostels – as of March 31.

“While it is encouraging that rough sleeping is at its lowest level in 20 years and repeat homelessness is at a 10-year low, I am deeply concerned at the increase in the number of children in temporary accommodation,” said Housing Secretary Shona Robison.

“Two thirds of families with children in temporary accommodation are in social rented homes, and many more are in private rented tenancies, but we want them to have the stability of a settled home.

“We know the situation has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which has led to a backlog for local authorities that must be addressed.”

While the Housing Secretary said she recognises the strain councils are under, she called for more to be done to protect families from homelessness.

The best way, Ms Robison said, to address the use of temporary accommodation was to stop homelessness in the first place.

People applying for homelessness support who cite mental health reasons as a factor has also sharply risen in the last year.

In 2020-21, 5,990 people said mental health problems were a reason they were not able to maintain accommodation, while 6,998 people said the same on their application in 2021-22 – an increase of almost 17%.

But the Housing Secretary pointed to the reduction in rough sleeping shown in the data.

Applicants where at least one member of the household slept rough the night before making application for homelessness assistance dropped by 12% from the previous year to 1,304.

While the number of people who reported having slept rough at some point in the previous three months dropped by 14% to 2,129.

Matt Downie, the chief executive of the homelessness charity Crisis, said the figures should serve as a “wake-up call”.

“Scotland made huge progress in tackling rough sleeping during the pandemic, but the fact that more people are spending longer periods of time trapped in temporary accommodation is completely unacceptable.

“We know how damaging spending long periods of time in temporary accommodation can be, particularly for children and young people. You get a roof over your head, but a B&B is not a home.”

Scottish Tory housing spokesman Miles Briggs urged ministers to “get a grip” of the problem, adding: “These problems are only likely to exacerbate during the cost-of-living crisis that is hitting hard right now and will continue to do so in the coming weeks and months.”

Mr Briggs went on to call on the Government to build more homes as a way of stemming the problem.

While Scottish Labour housing spokesman described the figures as “grim” saying the Scottish Government is “sleepwalking towards disaster”.

“During the pandemic we took emergency action to stop people losing their homes because of the crisis – and now we need to do the same again,” he added.

“That’s why Scottish Labour are calling for an immediate rent freeze, support for tenants, and a ban on winter evictions.”

Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton pressed the Government to re-establish social renting as a long term option and bring long-term empty homes back into use.