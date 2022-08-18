Studying through pandemic ‘a nightmare’, says pupil collecting A-level results

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Studying through pandemic ‘a nightmare’, says pupil collecting A-level results

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 11:12 am
Pupils with their A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)
Pupils with their A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)

A teenager who is preparing to start a BBC apprenticeship said studying through the Covid-19 pandemic was a “nightmare”.

As he collected his A-level results at Norwich School, James Livesey, 18, said: “I feel very relieved. It’s a big weight off my shoulders.”

The pupil, of Norwich, achieved an A* in computer science and As in physics and maths.

He said of studying during the pandemic: “It’s been a nightmare.

“Honestly, 2020 was just such a different kind of learning environment and everything and it did throw a spanner in the works.”

A-level results
Head of school Millie Clark collects her A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)

Grades in 2020 and 2021 were based on teachers’ assessments, with this year marking a return to public exams.

“It’s a bit of a weird difference considering I’d never really done exams before in such an official capacity, but I think I was fine with it in the end,” said Mr Livesey.

“As the results show, I’m really glad.”

He said his grades were enough for his first choice university, Southampton, but he then got an offer for a degree apprenticeship at the BBC doing software engineering on websites and other platforms.

“I’m going to go for that because it’s such a sought-after opportunity so that’s my main choice,” he said.

“I’m really excited for it.”

A-level results
Alice Shaw, left, and Amelia Cropley celebrate with their A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)

Mia Bartram, 18, from near King’s Lynn, said she was “very happy” to achieve three A* grades in 3D design, photography, and art, craft and design.

“All the hard work’s paid off, so that’s really great,” she said, adding that she plans to study sustainable product design at Falmouth University.

On studying over the last two years, she said: “It was difficult in periods like when we had lockdown and stuff, especially as all the subjects I take are in the workshop and are very hands-on-based, so that was difficult from home.

“But the school have combatted it really well. There’s always been ways round it.”

A-level results
Anna Austin, centre right, reacts when reading her A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)

Millie Clark, 18, achieved two A* grades in history and music and an A in French and plans to study music at Cambridge University.

“I’m really happy, I can’t quite believe it,” the head of school said.

She said coronavirus restrictions had made things “difficult with music extracurricular stuff, not being able to play together as year groups”, adding: “It’s been difficult but it’s been worth it.”

She said sitting the exams, after two years of teacher-assessed grades, “felt like we were going in kind of knowing nothing”.

She added: “We hadn’t even done GCSEs beforehand, so that was really scary.

“But it was actually much easier than I thought it would be.

A-level results
Amelie Bredican, left, and Mia Bartram react after reading their A-level results at Norwich School (Joe Giddens/PA)

“The adrenalin kind of kicked in, and that was good.”

Flynn Robbins, 18, of Thorpe St Andrew, achieved A-grades in chemistry and maths and an A* in physics. He plans to study for a masters degree in aerospace engineering at Sheffield University.

“My ultimate goal is to join an F1 team as an aerodynamicist working in that department designing the aerodynamics of an F1 car, that’s what I want to do,” he said.

He said he is “very, very excited”, adding: “The past few days was not much sleep, just stressing over this.

“I’ve just been really worried that I somehow messed up, even though I think I knew in my head that I got enough, but the doubts creep in.”

Vani Kumar, 18, of Costessey in Norwich, who achieved four A*s in maths, economics, Spanish and 2D design, said: “Throughout the two years it was tough as the teaching was slightly different, but we were lucky that every department had support.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Labour demands recall of Parliament to tackle soaring energy bills
Margaret Ferrier admitted the offence in court on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon urged to tell lawbreaking MP Margaret Ferrier to resign
UK retail sales picked up in July but declined in the longer term in a sign that consumers are making cutbacks to save money amid soaring inflation, according to official figures (Julien Behal/ PA)
Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS
NHS bosses have called on the Government to take action over energy prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’
Government borrowing hit £4.9 billion in July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn
The Beacons Reservoir, Powys. (Kay Roberts/Natural Resources Wales/PA)
Drought declared in part of Wales after heatwave and low rainfall
People gathered in the hot weather at Southend-on-Sea beach during the summer heatwave (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Water company bosses got 20% pay rise amid sewage ‘scandal’, say Lib Dems
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Next prime minister must deliver Online Safety Bill, urge campaigners
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face more hustings on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’
Doctors rejected a 4.5% pay deal last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
78% of doctors willing to strike over pay, survey suggests

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room