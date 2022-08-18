College student wins university place after switching from make-up to forensics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

College student wins university place after switching from make-up to forensics

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 1:04 pm
Megan Jowitt trained as a make-up artist but after failing to get a job swtiched to forensics and is now heading to university (South Gloucestershire and Stroud College/PA)
Megan Jowitt trained as a make-up artist but after failing to get a job swtiched to forensics and is now heading to university (South Gloucestershire and Stroud College/PA)

A college student who trained as a make-up artist but could not get a job has won a place at university after switching to study forensic investigation.

Megan Jowitt spent two years completing a make-up course after leaving school but struggled to get her career off the ground.

The 20-year-old, from Bristol, then began an apprenticeship in marketing but felt it was not for her so two years ago switched to study the newly launched BTec in forensics and criminology at South Gloucestershire and Stroud College (SGS) in Filton, near Bristol.

She has now received a double distinction – the equivalent of an A* and A grade at A-level – and a B grade A-level in sociology and plans to study forensic investigation at the University of South Wales.

“I never really knew what I wanted to do when I left school. I was really interested in make-up but after I finished my course I couldn’t get a job in the industry,” Ms Jowitt said.

“I am so glad that I found this programme. I have loved every minute of it, and I cannot believe my results. I am so excited to be starting the next chapter of my life and going off to university.”

Fellow SGS student Lara Edwards is celebrating A-level results which have won a place at Swansea University to read law.

The 18-year-old got an A* in religious studies, philosophy and ethics, an A in law and a B in sociology.

Lara Edwards will be studying law at Swansea University (South Gloucestershire and Stroud College/PA)
Lara Edwards will study law at Swansea University (South Gloucestershire and Stroud College/PA)

“I feel so relieved that I have got the results that I wanted. I am so glad,” said the teenager from south Gloucestershire.

“I am now going to study law at Swansea University and I cannot wait. The teachers at SGS really want the best from you and they try their hardest to get the most out of you.”

Assistant principal Mark Anthony Jones said the past two years had been challenging for students, teachers and the wider community.

“Our students have made exceptional progress and proved that through hard work, commitment and ambition, you can and will realise your dreams,” he said.

“Many will now progress on to university, apprenticeships and work, having made exceptional academic and personal progress.

“Holistic education is about providing the skills necessary to make a difference and I could not be prouder of our class of 2021/22.”

