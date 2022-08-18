Ukrainian student who became British Army translator aces exams

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Ukrainian student who became British Army translator aces exams

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 1:10 pm
Zorian Tytych, 18, aced his A-levels while his family fights on the front line in Ukraine ((Neil Phillips/Cardiff Sixth Form College)
Zorian Tytych, 18, aced his A-levels while his family fights on the front line in Ukraine ((Neil Phillips/Cardiff Sixth Form College)

A Ukrainian student who became a translator for the British Army after Russia invaded his home country has aced his A-levels.

Zorian Tytych, 18, got four As and has been given a place at Durham University while his father fights on the front line.

The teenager came to the UK to study prior to the outbreak of war and watched in horror as his family fled from his home city of Kyiv.

While studying at Cardiff Sixth Form College in Wales he volunteered as a translator to help Ukrainian refugees staying with host families in the capital.

After sitting his exams he signed up as a volunteer translator with the Armed Forces to help some of the 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers receiving training in the UK.

Zorian has been translating for refugees and soldiers while studying. (Neil Phillips/Cardiff Sixth Form College)
Zorian Tytych has been translating for refugees and soldiers while studying (Neil Phillips/Cardiff Sixth Form College/PA)

His father, a lawyer, signed up to fight for his country the day after the war began and is on active service stationed on the Belarus border.

“Before the war started my mother and father were lawyers,” Zorian said.

“Dad was on the Ukrainian committee for Judicial Reform, taking things up to the European Union level.

“He joined the military the day after the war started, signing up to the territorial defence and receiving basic training.

“He did this because he wanted to protect his home and support his country.

“My cousin is doing the same and is now based near Kherson where he is right in the thick of it and all the shelling.

“My uncle is currently in the recruitment process for joining the army.”

He added: “I cannot think too deeply about my father as it would drive me mad with worry, but I am very proud of him.

“I know he would feel it is a disgrace if he didn’t join the army.

“But I cannot think about it too much as it just makes me really concerned.”

Despite fearing for his family, Zorian was able to get an A grade in all four of his subjects – physics, maths, biology and chemistry.

Zorian is off to Durham University to study Biological Sciences. (Neil Phillips/Cardiff Sixth Form College)
Zorian is off to Durham University to study biological sciences (Neil Phillips/Cardiff Sixth Form College/PA)

His mother was forced to evacuate to Lviv in western Ukraine when gunfire drew too near to their home but she has since returned after Russian forces retreated from the city.

He said: “As well as studying for my A-levels at Cardiff Sixth Form College, I have been volunteering, visiting the homes of British people in Cardiff who have taken in Ukrainian refugees.

“I am helping these families by translating documents for them, helping them with day-to-day tasks and being a friend to them.

“They need someone they can communicate with.

“Britain now has 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers receiving training from the British Army here in the UK and they need translators and helpers.”

Zorian said that as he is unable to safely return home he will remain in the UK to study and stay with his godmother in London before heading to Durham in September.

College principal Gareth Collier said Zorian had been volunteering throughout his “very busy A-level revision period”.

He said one host family who Zorian worked with described him as “an example of an outstanding, selfless individual willing to help others where he can”.

Mr Collier added: “He has been an active member of the school community and we are delighted that he is able to continue his education here in the UK with these tremendous results.”

