A-level trends: What this year’s results tell us

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

A-level trends: What this year’s results tell us

By Press Association
August 18, 2022, 2:52 pm Updated: August 18, 2022, 3:55 pm
Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries were in the three main sciences (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries were in the three main sciences (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Here are seven trends in this year’s A-level results:

– Business studies is more popular than English literature

The slow decline of the English literature A-level continues.

In 2017, when exams were first sat for the current course, there were 46,411 entries.

In 2022 there were 35,791 – a fall of 23%.

This year English literature not only dropped out of the top 10 most popular subjects, but it was also overtaken for the first time by business studies.

EDUCATION Alevels
(PA Graphics)

– Music and drama are no longer in freefall

Both A-level music and drama spent much of the previous decade experiencing a slump in popularity, with entries tumbling between 2011 and 2020 by 43% and 40% respectively.

In the last two years this trend looks to have gone into reverse, however.

Entries for music levelled off in 2021 and rose year-on-year by 4% in 2022.

Drama saw a rise of 1% in 2021 and 3% this year.

The figures are notable given that students taking either of these subjects will have had a particularly tough time over the past two years, with Covid-19 restrictions likely to have seriously disrupted activities such as rehearsal and performance.

EDUCATION Alevels
(PA Graphics)

– Boys retake lead over girls in top grade for maths

In 2021, A-level maths female students overtook their male counterparts for the first time in terms of A* grades achieved.

Some 29.1% of girls were awarded A*, compared with 28.5% of boys.

In 2022, boys re-established the lead they had previously enjoyed since the A* grade was introduced in 2010.

This year, 24.2% of boys were awarded A* in maths, compared with 22.1% of girls.

The change might have been affected by the drop in the number of girls taking the subject, down 5% from 38,016 in 2021 to 36,083 in 2022, while the figure for boys dropped only 0.2%, from 59,674 to 59,552.

– Girls outnumber boys in political studies

The number of girls taking A-level political studies has outnumbered boys for the first time.

A decade ago in 2012, 8,669 boys were entered for the subject compared with 6,591 girls.

This year, the figures stood at 10,305 girls and 10,191 boys.

Political studies is becoming steadily more popular among all students.

It was the 14th most popular subject this year, up from 16th in 2017 and 18th in 2012.

EDUCATION Alevels
(PA Graphics)

– Computing continues to show biggest gender imbalance

Once again, computing was the A-level subject that recorded the biggest gender imbalance towards males, with boys making up 85% of entries and girls 15% – the same proportions as last year.

Physics (77% boys, 23% girls) and further maths (72% boys, 28% girls) were among the other subjects skewed heavily towards males.

The biggest imbalance towards females was in the relatively new subject of health and social care.

In the double award for this subject, girls made up 96% of entries and boys just 4% – again, the same percentages as last year.

Performing/expressive arts (91% girls, 9% boys) and Welsh as a first language (86% girls, 14% boys) were other examples of subjects with predominantly female entries.

EDUCATION Alevels
(PA Graphics)

– Spanish extends lead

Spanish overtook French in 2019 to become the most popular language at A-level.

The gap has widened ever since and this year stood at 9,088 entries for Spanish compared with 7,929 for French.

The number of French A-level entries has now fallen by more than a third (37%) in 10 years.

Entries for German have dropped 41% since 2012, but the decline looks to have come to a halt.

There were 2,803 entries this year – up very slightly on 2,708 in 2021.

– Winners and losers of the last decade

Ten years ago, around one in six A-level entries (17.0%) were in the three main sciences: biology, chemistry and physics.

By this year, the figure had reached one in five, or 20.1%.

Over the same period, the proportion of total entries that were English language and/or literature has shrunk from around one in 10 (10.4%) to nearly one in 15 (6.8%).

Business and economics have enjoyed rising popularity.

These two subjects accounted for 6.1% of entries in 2012 and 9.3% in 2022.

The trend is in the opposite direction for the performing arts and media, however.

Subjects in these areas made up 7.0% of entries a decade ago.

In 2022 the figure stood at 4.5%.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Politics

The Houses of Parliament in Westminster, central London (Sean Dempsey/PA)
Labour demands recall of Parliament to tackle soaring energy bills
Margaret Ferrier admitted the offence in court on Thursday (Alamy/PA)
Nicola Sturgeon urged to tell lawbreaking MP Margaret Ferrier to resign
UK retail sales picked up in July but declined in the longer term in a sign that consumers are making cutbacks to save money amid soaring inflation, according to official figures (Julien Behal/ PA)
Retail sales lift but shoppers are making cutbacks in the long term – ONS
NHS bosses have called on the Government to take action over energy prices (Peter Byrne/PA)
NHS bosses make rare appeal to ministers as UK faces ‘public health emergency’
Government borrowing hit £4.9 billion in July (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Inflation fuels jump in Government debt costs as borrowing hits £4.9bn
The Beacons Reservoir, Powys. (Kay Roberts/Natural Resources Wales/PA)
Drought declared in part of Wales after heatwave and low rainfall
People gathered in the hot weather at Southend-on-Sea beach during the summer heatwave (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Water company bosses got 20% pay rise amid sewage ‘scandal’, say Lib Dems
(Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Next prime minister must deliver Online Safety Bill, urge campaigners
Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss face more hustings on Friday (Jacob King/PA)
Tory candidates face hustings as Truss accused of wanting ‘devastating cuts’
Doctors rejected a 4.5% pay deal last month (Peter Byrne/PA)
78% of doctors willing to strike over pay, survey suggests

More from Press and Journal

drugs investigation
Two men charged in connection with £72,000 drugs find
poundland fire
Teenager, 15, charged following Elgin Poundland blaze
military jet raf lossiemouth
RAF Lossiemouth launch Poseidon P8 for its first ever search and rescue mission
0
A bus has been recovered following one of two crashes which took place at Toll of Birness this morning. Picture by Paul Glendell/DC Thomson.
One taken to hospital after bus and car crash at Toll of Birness in…
To go with story by Susy Macaulay. Featured image for Past Times piece on Glenfinnan bicentenary of the 45. Picture shows; Bonnie Price Charlie/clansmen. Glenfinnan. Supplied by DCT Design/AJL/BNA Date; Unknown
When the clans gathered at Glenfinnan in 1945 for a double celebration
0
Gary Marshall admitted leaving his guns and ammunition unsecured
Former shooting club safety officer caught storing guns in bag in spare room